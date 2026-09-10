'Got me tearing up': Grandfather still uses coaster granddaughter wove for him 20 years ago

A simple handmade coaster has brought back two decades of memories for a young woman after she discovered that her grandfather in India still uses the one she made for him when she was a child.

The emotional moment was shared by Nitya T in a video that shows the woman getting visibly tearful as she reflects on the discovery. The video carries the caption: "Crying because I found out my grandfather in India still uses the coaster I wove for him 20 years ago."

A childhood handmade gift still has a place in grandfather's home

The video begins with the woman looking emotional indoors, before cutting to footage from India. Her grandfather can be seen handling steel cooking pots and placing them down on a colourful, handmade woven loop coaster kept on a table.

A closer shot then highlights the aged, multi-coloured coaster resting on a patterned table mat, showing that the small handmade item has remained part of her grandfather's everyday life even after around 20 years.

For the woman, the discovery appears to have been particularly overwhelming because the coaster was something she had woven for her grandfather during her childhood. What may have been a small craft project for her at the time had clearly become a keepsake that he continued to use and preserve over the years.

"Being in India as an adult is definitely heartbreaking"

Alongside the video, the post's caption explains why the moment was so emotional for her. She recalled coming to India to be with her grandparents, describing the experience of growing up with them as one of the most enjoyable parts of her childhood.

However, returning to India as an adult brought a very different set of emotions.

"Coming to India to be with my grandparents used to be the most fun growing up, but being in India as an adult is definitely heartbreaking," she wrote.

She then explained that seeing her grandfather still use the coaster she made for him two decades ago was enough to make her emotional, writing that "seeing my grandfather use this coaster made me sob."

The touching memory resonated with viewers, many of whom related to the feeling of seeing grandparents hold on to small objects connected to their grandchildren. One commenter wrote, "Got me tearing up too," while another remarked that her grandfather had proudly told everyone about something she had made.

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