Golden Retriever turns pani puri star as he patiently waits for snack in viral reel, internet can't get enough

A Golden Retriever has become an unlikely pani puri star after a video of the dog happily eating the popular street-food snack went viral on Instagram. The clip shows the dog waiting eagerly as it is fed pani puri, appearing thoroughly invested in every bite.

Shared by the Instagram page doobieismygolden, the video has received more than 40,000 likes and crossed 2.20 lakh views so far. The caption says the pani puri was made in a healthier, dog-friendly version, with ingredients chosen specifically for the pet.

Golden Retriever enjoys dog-friendly pani puri

The pet parent explained in the caption that he is careful about what his dogs eat and described the snack as a healthier version of pani puri.

"Paw Paw, one more pani puri please," he wrote.

He added, "Dog-mom note: I'm always mindful of what my dogs eat! This is our healthier, dog-friendly pani puri — sweet potato stuffing + pudina(few leaves), coriander, apple & kiwi pani."

The text appearing on the video reads, "POV: When you realize you have free will & a Paw-paw".

The dog can be seen patiently waiting for the next pani puri, making the moment even more amusing.

Internet reacts to the dog's golgappa obsession

The video quickly drew comments from viewers who clearly found the dog's enthusiasm for pani puri relatable.

"Pani puri has officially found its biggest fan!"

"Even my dog loves pani puri"

"Bhaiya aur teekha"

"Bhaiya ek sukhi papdi bhi"

"Ohhh I want to compete with him but I know I am going to lose"

"Did he ask for a meethi sukhi papdi in the end?"

"Paw paw is so invested in golgappe"

"No human waits this patiently for panipuri, well done doggo!"

"Pawpaw bhi apne jaisa chatora nikla"

Others joined in with their own playful reactions, joking that the dog appeared ready for another round and had the patience of a seasoned pani puri lover.

One viewer joked that the Golden Retriever looked like he was already planning his next plate, while another said the dog had clearly discovered one of the best things about having "free will".

The relaxed little food session has since turned the dog into the star of a reel that is, quite literally, all about waiting for the next pani puri.

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