'He just showed up': Father travels 14 hours after daughter's late-night message

A simple message from a daughter to her father turned into an emotional surprise that has touched the internet. Instagram user apple.kaivalya shared a video showing how her father, Mukesh Hero, travelled for hours after she told him that she was missing him.

The young woman said she messaged her father at around 1:50 AM, writing, "Daddy Chaala gurthosthunaav", expressing that she was missing him. She had no idea that her message would prompt him to make an unexpected journey.

He travelled 14 hours just to see his daughter

The next morning, she opened her door to find her father standing there with a backpack. According to her post, he had travelled for 14 hours to reach her and would travel another 14 hours back, all for the chance to spend around eight hours with his daughter. The video captures his brief visit, filled with small but meaningful moments. He accompanied his daughter on a motorcycle ride while also managing work calls, spent time with her at a bowling and entertainment centre, and joined her for a meal at Amaha Telugu Kitchen and Bar.

From washing dishes to sharing her favourite food

The visit was not just about going out together. Her father also washed dishes in her kitchen and took care of little things during his short stay. The montage shows the father-daughter duo spending quality time together, dining, bowling and posing for pictures. Despite having travelled such a long distance and continuing to manage his work, he made the most of the few hours they had together.

"I want to see you" was all it took

Sharing the video, the daughter summed up the experience with a simple message: "I said, 'I want to see you.' He came. 14 hours of travel, one day together, countless little things done without being asked." She added that parents do not always have to say that they are there for their children. Sometimes, they simply show up.

A father's quiet way of saying he is always there

The video ends with her father leaving on a sleeper bus, waving goodbye after their short but memorable reunion. The daughter said his visit reminded her that she was never really alone. Her post captured how love between parents and children can often be expressed through actions rather than grand words.

As she wrote in the caption, sometimes parents do not say, "I'm always there for you." They just show up.

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