Baby girl born after five generations in Maharashtra family, newborn welcomed with grand chariot procession

The birth of a baby girl in a family in Maharashtra's Beed turned into a grand celebration after she arrived five generations after the last girl in the family. The newborn and her mother were seated in a decorated chariot and taken home in a procession, with drums and traditional celebrations marking the occasion.

Family members danced during the procession as the celebrations continued through the streets. With the birth of the girl after five generations, the family said their happiness had doubled and decided to make her homecoming a memorable one.

Baby girl welcomed with drums and a chariot procession

According to the information available, the Dahiphale family had not welcomed a baby girl for the previous five generations. Her arrival in the fifth generation therefore became a particularly special occasion for the family.

To mark the birth, relatives decided while the mother and baby were still at the hospital that they would give the newborn a grand welcome. The two were seated in a decorated chariot and taken home in a procession accompanied by drums and celebrations.

The family members danced and celebrated along the way, drawing attention to the unusual welcome. The family also wanted to convey a positive message that "the birth of a daughter is a matter of happiness and pride."

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Grandparents share their happiness

The baby's grandfather, Limbaji Dahiphale, became emotional while speaking about his granddaughter. He said having a daughter in the family was a matter of great good fortune. He also spoke about the family's long wait for a girl, saying they had regretted not having a daughter for so many years and that the wish had finally been fulfilled.

Limbaji said he had always treated his two daughters-in-law like his own daughters. He added that he was extremely happy to bring his granddaughter home in a chariot, accompanied by music, dancing and celebrations.

The baby's grandmother, Surekha Dahiphale, said the family had decided at the hospital itself that the newborn would receive a grand welcome. "We are very happy that Lakshmi has arrived in our home," she said.

The newborn's father also spoke about the family's joy. "People generally wish for a son, but the feeling and happiness of having a daughter is something different. Daughters tend to be more attached to their fathers. We will raise our daughter like a flower," he said.

Report: Aamir Hussain

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