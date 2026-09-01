'You did not deserve that job': Indian-origin man challenges 'Indians steal jobs' claim in viral video

An Indian-origin digital creator based in Seattle has sparked a conversation online after speaking about the familiar claim that immigrants, particularly Indians, “steal” jobs in the US.

Yuvaan Ibanez Garware, a 23-year-old digital creator, shared his perspective in a video in which he questioned the idea that Indians moving to the US are taking away opportunities from American workers.

‘If someone can move across the world... and take your job’

In the video, Yuvaan addresses the argument directly, saying, “Indians come here and steal our jobs, bro.” He then questions what happens when someone moves to another country without an established network or familiarity with the local environment and still manages to find work.

“If someone can move across the world to a country where no one speaks their native language, has zero connections, is on a visa, and within a few months, take your job... you did not deserve that job,” he says. He goes on to question which jobs are supposedly being taken by Indian immigrants.

‘What jobs are we talking about?’

Yuvaan points to professions such as doctors, software engineers and data analysts while making his argument. “And what jobs are we talking about, by the way? Doctors? Software engineers? Data analysts? Are they going to steal those?” he asks. He then refers to the years of education and preparation undertaken by Indian students, saying, “They spent five years in IIT Kharagpur while you were getting blacked out drunk at frat parties.”

The comment was part of his broader argument that the work ethic and qualifications of Indian immigrants should not simply be reduced to the idea that they are taking jobs from others.

‘Indians do it because they work hard’

Yuvaan also speaks about jobs that he says many people may not necessarily want to do. “Or are you talking about driving an Uber at 5:00 in the morning or managing a gas station at midnight?” he says.

He argues that Indians take up such jobs because they are willing to work hard and keep going despite difficult circumstances. “That’s the stuff no one wants to do, but Indians do it because they work hard and refuse to lose,” he says. He also pushes back against the idea of describing Indians as lazy, adding, “So to call Indians lazy while outworking you is crazy.”

‘We are probably one of the most adaptable species’

Towards the end of the video, Yuvaan brings his own experience of living in the US into the conversation. “So as an Indian guy who lives in the US himself, we are probably one of the most adaptable species on the planet,” he says.

For him, that ability to adjust to a new country, navigate unfamiliar surroundings and build a life away from home is something Indians should take pride in. The video has brought attention to a debate that frequently surrounds immigration and employment, while Yuvaan’s argument focuses on the effort, adaptability and willingness to work that Indian immigrants bring with them.

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