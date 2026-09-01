'Pehli baar apni kamai se...': Daughter takes mother to a movie theatre, video wins hearts

A young woman’s sweet gesture for her mother has struck an emotional chord online. Instagram user Anamika Bajpai shared a video documenting a special outing with her mother, taking her to a movie theatre for the very first time using her own earnings.

It can be seen that the excitement of the mother is well captured when both of them reach the movies. It is this aspect which makes it all the more emotional because it is not only a movie that the two are enjoying but a whole day out together.

'Maa ne kabhi theatre mein movie nahi dekhi thi'

The video opens with Anamika recording a selfie with her mother before they head towards a mall. The two are seen walking together, holding hands, as they make their way inside. A Hindi caption on the video reads, "Maa ne kabhi theatre mein movie nahi dekhi thi, aaj pehli baar apni kamai se unhe dikhane le jaa rahi hun."

The caption translates to: "Mom had never seen a movie in a theatre... Today, for the first time, I am taking her to watch one from my own earnings." The mother appears excited as they wait outside the cinema hall before heading inside.

Mother enjoys her first theatre experience

Within the theatre, the mother gets comfortable in her chair as they both watch the film. The video captures the mother and daughter having fun at the movies, with the daughter recording what is clearly a great day for them. For the mother, it was her first time watching a movie in a theatre. For the daughter, being able to make it happen with her own earnings appears to make the experience even more meaningful.

The outing continues after the movie

Their day out does not end when the movie does. The video shows Anamika bringing a tray of food from Burger King to their table. Her mother joyfully tries these snacks and has a drink while spending additional time together. Then, they go to a supermarket where it is clear that her mother is browsing around the shelves and taking snacks.

Be it holding hands in the mall, going to see a movie, eating food, or buying groceries, all the common everyday actions shown in the video make a special memory.

Small gesture that means so much

The most touching thing about the video is its meaning. This girl did not just bring her mother to see a movie, but made sure to use her first income to treat her mother to something new for her. Going to the movies, eating and buying groceries might seem like regular things to do during an ordinary day out; however, for a mother and a daughter, this has become a milestone worth recording.

This video shows that sometimes it is the smallest things that are the most precious. Being able to take your parents somewhere for the first time using your earned money has a value that cannot be easily compared to the actual trip.

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