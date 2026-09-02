NRI says US dentist quoted Rs 2.37 lakh for one tooth extraction, compares cost with India

A social media post comparing the cost of a basic tooth extraction in India and the US has gone viral, prompting a wider discussion about dental expenses and the cost of healthcare abroad. The post came from Nitin Malhotra, who has lived in the US for around 15 years and regularly shares content about NRI life.

Malhotra said he recently visited a dentist in the US for basic dental work and expected a routine charge. Instead, he was quoted approximately $2,500, around Rs 2.37 lakh, for the extraction of a single tooth, despite having active health insurance. He then compared the amount with the cost of a similar procedure in India.

NRI shares his US dental bill

Malhotra shared a video on Instagram detailing his experience and questioned the high cost of dental treatment in the US. The video's caption, originally written in Hindi, read: "A $2,500 bill to extract one tooth in America? The reality of US healthcare." It also included the line, "15 years in America-now I'll reveal the truth."

Explaining what happened at the dentist, Malhotra said, "Even after insurance, the dentist charged $2,500 for just a single tooth extraction. The same procedure costs only Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 in India."

He described the expense as a side of life abroad that is often overlooked, writing, "This is the hidden cost of being an NRI that no one talks about."

He also asked viewers to weigh in on the bill: "What do you think-is this cost justified, or is it a rip-off?"

Watch the video here:

Social media users share their experiences

The video quickly gained attention online, with users sharing their own experiences of dental treatment in the US and India. One commenter stressed the importance of having comprehensive dental insurance while also pointing out that treatment in India can be a more affordable option.

"Good dental insurance really matters in America, so people should not cut corners when choosing a plan. But when it comes to getting dental treatment, India can still be a much more affordable choice, and Mexico is another option for some people," the user wrote.

Another person summed up the contrast between healthcare and earning opportunities abroad, saying, "Treatment is far more affordable in India, while the US is still a great place to earn money. Both sides have their advantages."

A third user shared a personal experience involving a root canal. "I had my root canal done in India for under $100 and got an appointment the same day. In the US, I was handed a bill of around $3,500 for the same kind of treatment," they wrote.

Other reactions echoed the concern over dental costs in the US. One user said, "This is exactly why people need to understand their insurance before agreeing to any dental procedure. A bill can become surprisingly expensive even when you have coverage."

Another commenter pointed to the cost difference between the two countries, writing, "India has become a practical choice for many people living overseas when they need dental work, especially for procedures that can cost thousands of dollars in the US."

A further reaction took a more cautious view, saying, "The price can depend on the insurance plan and the treatment, but a charge this high for one extraction is still difficult for many people to imagine."

The discussion ultimately centred on the sharp contrast users have experienced between dental treatment costs in India and the US, with many comparing their own bills and experiences across the two countries.

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