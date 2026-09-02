Husband gives homemaker wife monthly 'salary' for household work, sparks online discussion

A man's decision to give his homemaker wife a fixed amount of money every month for managing the household has sparked a conversation online about how unpaid domestic work is valued within a marriage. The arrangement has also raised questions about financial independence when one partner takes care of the home while the other earns.

The discussion started on Reddit after a user shared details about his elder brother, who works as a government officer and gives his wife a monthly "salary" specifically in recognition of the work she does at home. She looks after cooking, cleaning and other day-to-day household responsibilities, while her husband separately takes care of expenses such as groceries and bills.

Why the husband gives his wife a monthly amount

According to the Reddit user, his brother does not consider household work to be an automatic responsibility that a wife should perform without recognition. He compared it with the cost of hiring people to handle the same responsibilities.

"He doesn't see it as 'her duty as a wife' to just do everything for free. His logic is basically: if they hired a maid, cook, or home manager to do all this, they'd have to pay them market rates. So why should the labour suddenly be worth Rs 0 just because a spouse is doing it?" the Redditor wrote.

The monthly amount belongs entirely to the wife, according to the post. She can choose to save it, spend it on herself or send it to her parents, without having to ask her husband for permission.

The Redditor also clarified that the arrangement is not intended to turn the marriage into a boss-employee relationship. He said the couple considers themselves equal partners.

He added that this was unlike the financial arrangements he had usually seen among Indian couples.

"I've never really seen an Indian couple handle finances this way before. Usually, it's either a joint account or the husband just hands over money whenever she asks for expenses," he wrote.

At the same time, the Reddit user questioned whether paying a homemaker a fixed amount can give her greater financial independence and formally recognise the value of her work, or whether putting a monetary value on household responsibilities makes a marriage feel more transactional.

(Image Source : REDDIT)The Reddit post

Social media users react to the arrangement

The Reddit post received mixed responses, although many users supported the idea and saw it as a way of recognising domestic labour.

One user argued that such an arrangement is better than a homemaker doing everything without any acknowledgement, while also saying that couples should ideally divide responsibilities and financial contributions in a way that works for them.

"At least this makes the work she puts into the home visible instead of treating it as something that does not deserve recognition. I prefer couples sharing chores and contributing together, but every family should find the arrangement that suits them."

Another commenter said the system could give women greater confidence when it comes to spending their own money, especially because domestic work is often not treated as work.

"I think this is a good idea because housework is so often dismissed as not being real work. Having money that belongs to her can give a homemaker more confidence and independence instead of making her feel she has to ask her husband whenever she wants something."

A third user focused on the practical side of the arrangement, saying homemakers should not have to seek money from their partners for every personal expense.

"It actually makes sense. Having to ask for money every time you want to buy something small can become uncomfortable, particularly when you are already taking care of the entire house. She is putting in time and effort every day, so having her own money is fair."

Another commenter supported the idea but pointed out what the arrangement cannot replace.

"I see this as a healthy approach and something worth encouraging because being a homemaker can be a thankless job. But even with a monthly amount of her own, she is still financially dependent on her husband, and money cannot replace the independence and opportunities that come with having a career."

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