'Uncle, let me take the photo': Elderly traveller's first flight turns memorable thanks to a stranger

New Delhi:

Many travellers take flights for granted, while there are some individuals who take their first step on a plane with a mix of anticipation, curiosity and, perhaps, fear. A viral Instagram post reminds us that small acts of kindness can actually turn a big day into something unforgettable for someone else.

In a heartwarming video posted on Instagram by user Rayaz, an elderly man is seen taking his first photograph at an airport before embarking on his journey. Unable to take a proper picture, he is suddenly assisted by another traveller.

Elderly man's first flight becomes a memory to cherish

The video begins at the boarding bridge of an airport, where people are heading towards the plane. The elderly man, who is carrying a blue backpack, pauses beside a large glass window to click a photograph with planes in the background.

Upon noticing that the man was having a tough time taking the photograph, the individual recording the video goes up to him and says, "Uncle, let me do it… I'll click the photograph."

It is the first time the elderly traveller has travelled by air.

A simple gesture brings a big smile

The traveller makes sure that the elderly man is positioned against the airport window, with the aeroplane behind him. He even asks him to change positions to take several shots from different angles.

While getting the pictures taken, the elderly man can hardly conceal his joy. His bright smile says it all, transforming an ordinary photo session into an unforgettable travel experience.

The video ends with a heartfelt message: "Be the reason behind someone's smile," followed by another reminder: "A small kindness can make any age smile."

Internet approves of the nice gesture

The pleasant interaction between the elderly man and the video creator has impressed many social media users, who said the video made them smile.

Many users praised the creator for recognising the significance of the occasion for the elderly man, while others pointed out that the video was vivid evidence that kindness does not necessarily require grand gestures to become unforgettable.

The video became an example of how meaningful travel experiences may not only be about the places people visit but also about the people they meet and the compassion they receive along the way.

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