Gold bars, rare coins: 18-year-old worker discovers Rs 98 crore treasure during sewage work in Belgium

Brussels:

When it is your time, you will receive many surprises from life. The same happened with some of the construction workers in Belgium when they discovered gold worth around Rs 98 crore during renovation work, leaving everyone at the site shocked. The treasure was found in Dendermonde, around 18 miles north of Brussels, when these workers were carrying out groundworks to build a sewer system.

Workers found large quantity of gold

Local police said these workers uncovered a “large quantity of gold” during the excavation and then police arrived at the site, collected the treasure and moved it to a high-security government vault after it was inventoried.

Moreover, police shared pictures showing 49 gold bars placed on a table, along with a bucket filled with gold coins. It should be noted that the total value of the discovery is estimated at around €9 million, or more than Rs 98 crore.

They were initially unable to believe what they found

As per a report by the People, Kobe, an 18-year-old student and construction worker, told Belgian outlet VRT that the workers were initially unable to believe what they had found. He further stated that the workers initially thought they had found ordinary €1 coins. However, they soon realised the discovery was much more valuable after finding a gold nugget that they found during the excavation.

Speaking to Belgian network VTM, he said that they suddenly saw something lying there and at first he thought it was €1 coins but later, he saw a gold bar and it turned out to be a bit more than what he thought.

Site manager says discovery was something he had never experienced in life

The site manager Mario stated that the discovery was something he had never experienced in his long career. And now the discovery has now become the subject of an investigation by the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office and the officials are trying to determine where the gold came from and who legally owns it.

Apart from this, the building where the treasure was found is owned by CAW Oost-Vlaanderen, a Belgian charity that supports people facing difficulties. In the meantime, police warned people against entering the construction site in search of more treasure. The area is fenced off and contains several dangerous pits. Police added that the gold had already been removed from the site and warned people not to take “risks” and added that they hoped the unexpected discovery would “change the lives of many in a positive way.”

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