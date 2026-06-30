Gold falls to Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver drops by 1% ahead of US-Iran talks | City-wise rates

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures continue to fall on Monday, June 30, 2026, as a stronger US dollar weighs on bullion amid profit-booking and uncertainty over US-Iran talks. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,516 or 1.06 per cent at Rs 1,40,886 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,402. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,450, down Rs 1,952 or 1.37 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,501. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,41,130 with a dip of Rs 1,272.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 1,151 or 0.79 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,576 per 10 grams in business turnover of 681 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,20,247 against the previous close of Rs 2,22,634, a drop of Rs 2,387 or 1.07 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,21,864 with a drop of Rs 770 or 0.35 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.96 per cent to approximately USD 4,000.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:00 was USD 4,012.52 per ounce, down by USD 11.22 or 0.28 per cent.

"MCX Gold extended its bearish momentum with a gap-down opening of nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, tracking weakness in international markets as COMEX Gold hovered around USD 3,973. The near-term trend remains negative, with immediate support placed at Rs 140,000 – Rs 138,960. On the upside, resistance is seen at Rs 144,780 – Rs 147,000. A sustained move below support could accelerate selling pressure, while recovery above resistance may signal short-covering," Kaveri More, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,40,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,28,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,40,130 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,40,130 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,28,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,45,080 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,990 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,44,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)