Mumbai founder sends struggling employee on paid getaway instead of cutting salary, wins internet

Mumbai:

Most workplace stories that go viral are about toxic bosses, impossible deadlines or employees quitting over burnout. So when a Mumbai startup founder chose empathy over punishment, the internet couldn't help but take notice.

Dhruv Mukherjee, founder of Blue Lobster Media, has set off a debate on LinkedIn by explaining how he dealt with an employee's struggles during a particularly tough month. Rather than reducing her pay or giving her a warning, he sent her on a paid three-day holiday and created a separate workspace near her home in the hope that she would come back refreshed.

Everything began with a difficult month

In his viral LinkedIn post, Mukherjee explained that the company's Content Operations Lead, Aarya, was experiencing continuous difficulties. Content wasn't being approved on time, tasks that used to take only an hour were taking more than four hours, and the quality of work had declined.

After discussing what they could do about it, Aarya told him that she would do better. However, throughout the month, the problems remained the same.

Mukherjee told Aarya that perhaps the position was not the right fit for her. Feeling disappointed in herself, Aarya asked for another chance and even proposed taking a reduced salary as punishment.

The conversation changed everything

Instead of accepting the offer, Mukherjee opted to figure out what was happening behind the scenes.

During a conversation, he realised that Aarya was dealing with personal problems that were affecting her ability to concentrate on work despite her efforts.

Instead of looking at it as a case of poor performance, he decided to give her some time off.

For this purpose, he booked a three-day Airbnb stay. The idea was simple: spend two days working from a peaceful environment without distractions, followed by one day dedicated entirely to rest. He also arranged a desk at a co-working space near her home so she could continue working in a quieter setting.

'Employees are people first'

Mukherjee acknowledged that the decision added to the company's expenses but said it was worth it because the employee now enjoys coming to work and takes pride in what she does, something he believes is reflected in her performance.

He ended his post with a message that resonated with thousands online, writing that employers often forget employees are "people first, professionals second" and that "a little empathy goes a long way" in building both careers and stronger teams.

Internet applauds the thoughtful gesture

The post was quickly picked up by LinkedIn users, who called it an example of compassionate leadership.

One comment highlighted how the founder had created "psychological safety" at work, saying that when employees have the courage to admit they are struggling, solving their issues becomes much easier.

Another comment said that people never forget the leaders who stood by them during difficult times, while others highlighted that empathy and accountability can go hand in hand instead of being seen as opposing each other.

Though some comments pointed out that not all organisations might have the capacity to pull off such a gesture, others believed the incident was a reminder that sometimes listening, empathy and support can work better than punishing employees during difficult phases.

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