Goa man loses his clogs among hundreds of pairs outside Mahakal Temple, ChatGPT helps him spot them

New Delhi:

A Goa-based man found an unexpectedly high-tech solution after losing his clogs among the rows of footwear outside Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Instead of searching through the crowded shoe racks himself, he turned to ChatGPT and asked the AI to help spot his missing pair.

Instagram user Shubhang Borkar shared a video showing how he recorded the footwear around him, uploaded the footage to ChatGPT and then sent a separate image of his clogs. The AI went through the pictures and eventually directed him to the pair, which he confirmed was his.

How ChatGPT found the missing clogs

Shubhang first filmed the rows of footwear outside the temple, where the sheer number of shoes made it difficult to identify one particular pair. He then opened ChatGPT and uploaded the video along with a photograph showing what his clogs looked like.

He explained that he was at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and had misplaced his footwear among the shoes left outside. He continued sending photographs of the racks as ChatGPT examined them for a possible match.

After analysing the images, ChatGPT pointed him towards a specific spot. It told him to check the right side of the rack, around the middle of the pile just below it, saying the pair appeared to be his.

Shubhang checked the location and found his clogs there. He later told ChatGPT that the two of them had made a good team.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to the unusual ChatGPT use

The incident caught attention because of how casually AI was used for something as ordinary as finding a lost pair of shoes. Several social media users said they had never considered using ChatGPT for such a task.

One person said the incident had opened their eyes to a completely different way of using the AI. Another joked that they would simply choose the most attractive pair of footwear and walk away in a situation like this.

A third commenter imagined ChatGPT's reaction to receiving the unusual request, joking that the AI must have been surprised to find itself carefully scanning piles of footwear to identify one specific pair.

The reactions stayed focused on the unusual nature of the task, with users highlighting how ChatGPT had been put to work for a very everyday problem.

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