Little girl dressed as pilot steals hearts as Noida Airport welcomes first commercial flight

Noida:

June 15, 2026, became a remarkable day for Uttar Pradesh's aviation sector as the new Noida International Airport at Jewar began commercial operations. The first commercial flight of the airport took off from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 7:05 am and arrived at Jewar at 8:05 am.

While the historic flight did attract attention, it was not the aircraft itself that captured everyone's interest, but a little girl dressed in a pilot's uniform.

A young pilot in the making

According to footage shared by ANI, a little girl walked through the terminal building in a full pilot uniform, complete with a cap, shirt and tie.

As seen in the clip, the young girl caught everyone's attention and instantly won many hearts at the airport. According to ANI, the girl's family had travelled from Lucknow and were among the passengers arriving on the inaugural commercial service.

'We want her to become a pilot'

Speaking to ANI, the girl's mother revealed that the pilot outfit was not just for the occasion. "We want her to become a pilot when she grows up," she said, adding that the family had travelled from Lucknow and would be taking another flight onward to Amritsar.

The simple statement resonated with many online, who saw the moment as a symbol of aspiration and possibility.

A fitting symbol for a new airport

The inauguration of Noida International Airport is considered a major milestone for the region's connectivity and infrastructure development.

For many people, it was heartwarming to see a young girl dressed as a pilot arriving on the airport's inaugural commercial flight.

As the airport begins operations and prepares to serve millions of passengers in the coming years, she unknowingly represents the dreams and aspirations that aviation continues to inspire.

Internet falls in love with the sweet scene

Within minutes, the video went viral online as users congratulated the family and wished the girl the very best in achieving her dream.

Many called the moment "adorable", while others described it as the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of commercial operations at one of India's newest airports.

Sometimes, major infrastructure milestones are remembered through statistics and speeches. On this occasion, many people may remember it through the image of a little girl confidently walking through an airport dressed for the future she hopes to build.

Also read: Commercial flights begin at Noida Airport; IndiGo service from Lucknow marks historic first landing