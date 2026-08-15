Punjabi musician sticks phone outside moving train to film himself singing, disappears from frame

New Delhi:

A video of a Punjabi musician filming himself from a moving train has gone viral on Instagram, but it is the unusual way he recorded it that has caught people's attention. The musician appears to have attached his phone to the outside of a train compartment using packaging tape before stepping in front of its camera.

The video was shot at Jalandhar City Railway Station. With the phone's back camera facing him, he starts singing as he stands alongside the train. Within seconds, the train appears to begin moving, leaving him trying to keep pace while continuing with the song.

Punjabi musician records song beside moving train

As the train picks up speed, the musician continues singing directly towards the phone's camera. He runs alongside the moving compartment for a few moments, still keeping up with the song, before eventually disappearing from the frame.

The song continues playing after he is gone. The rest of the video shows scenes from the railway station, while the phone apparently continues recording from its position outside the compartment.

The video was posted by iiktaj, an independent musician who creates Punjabi music. The caption read, "If someone finds the phone, text @iiktaj".

Social media reacts to viral train video

The unusual recording method left viewers with plenty of questions, particularly about what happened to the phone after the train moved away.

One user suggested, "It looks like he handed the phone over to someone."

Another commented, "Pata Hai paji Train me Baith Gaye Ho", while someone else asked, "If you have lost the phone, then who uploaded the video?"

Others were equally curious about what happened next, asking, "What happened to the phone then?"

The song itself also received praise, with one viewer writing, "Wah kya song banaya hai yaar!"

Another claimed to have found the phone, saying, "Bhai phone mere pass hai, next station par le liya tha."

Some viewers, however, focused on the risk involved. "Don't try this trend," one person warned.

Others continued with the jokes, asking, "Bhai phone garam nahi hua?" Another wrote, "Mujhe mil gaya hai bhai, Delhi mein aakar lelo."

One more user returned to the obvious question surrounding the post: "Arre bhai toh ye reel kaise upload ho gayi?"

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