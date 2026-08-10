College girl's graceful Maithili dance on Sharda Sinha's 'Paniya Ke Jahaj' wins hearts online

New Delhi:

A campus performance by a student has recently gained popularity after she performed a graceful dance on Sharda Sinha's famous folk song 'Paniya Ke Jahaj'. A video of the student has started gaining attention on the internet, with people appreciating her expressions along with her performance on the traditional folk song.

This performance is unique because of the fact that it involves a combination of two things that are rarely seen coming together on either side of the age gap. Sharda Sinha's music is very much associated with the culture of the state of Bihar in her Maithili, Bhojpuri and Magahi folk music.

College student's graceful performance catches attention

In the viral video, the student can be seen dancing to the tune of the folk song 'Paniya Ke Jahaj' in front of a live crowd in her college. She performs the traditional folk song using her graceful moves. But what stood out for many people was the manner in which she was performing the song. The young girl did not take the song just as another traditional classic but rather she put her interpretation to the song.

The performance also received appreciation from the college principal, who can be seen clapping after watching the dance.

Why Sharda Sinha's song makes the performance special

'Paniya Ke Jahaj' is among the well-known songs associated with Sharda Sinha, whose music helped take Bihar's regional folk traditions to audiences far beyond the state. The song has remained part of the folk repertoire that celebrates themes of migration, relationships and the emotional world surrounding people who travelled away from home.

Sinha, popularly known as the 'Bihar Kokila', became one of the most recognised voices of Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi folk music. Her songs have continued to be heard across generations, particularly during weddings, festivals and other cultural celebrations.

A young generation keeping folk music alive

In addition, the performance at the college level has triggered discussions about the relevance of classical music among younger crowds. Social networking sites have become an area where folk music is being redefined through performances in a modern format. In cases like this one, it becomes clear how an age-old song from the state of Bihar can reach out to young performers and audiences.

This is what kept the songs composed by Sharda Sinha relevant even today. They carried regional language, customs and everyday stories to a much wider audience. These awards included the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, whereas the Padma Vibhushan came posthumously in 2025.

The viral college performance, on the other hand, proves that it is possible for a traditional type of music to transcend its original environment. All that it may take for it to do so is a new voice, a new stage, and a generation ready to dance to it.

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