'What is this behaviour?': Gurgaon woman shocked after auto driver demands Rs 800 for 7-km ride in rain

New Delhi:

Gurgaon commuters often have a hard time getting around during heavy rain, but one woman says her recent experience left her particularly stunned. Astha Goyal alleged that an auto-rickshaw driver asked her to pay Rs 800 for a journey of just seven kilometres during the rain.

In an Instagram video, Goyal spoke about the difficulties of travelling around Gurgaon when the weather turns wet, comparing the situation with Bengaluru, which is also widely known for its traffic problems. She said the fare she was quoted for the short journey was enough to leave her shocked.

Gurgaon woman says auto driver asked for Rs 800

Goyal described her experience in the video, saying that Gurgaon during the rain can be particularly difficult for commuters. She said an auto-rickshaw driver had demanded Rs 800 for taking her around seven kilometres.

She compared the situation with Bengaluru's notorious traffic and expressed disbelief at the fare being demanded for such a short distance.

Her short caption accompanying the video read, "Gurgoan what is this behaviour?"

Watch the video here:

The video highlights a familiar problem for commuters in Gurgaon and other parts of Delhi-NCR during heavy rain. Waterlogging and traffic congestion can make short journeys take much longer, while finding an available cab or auto can also become difficult.

During such periods, commuters sometimes report inflated fares, cancellations and lengthy waiting times.

Social media users share similar experiences

Goyal's video prompted several users to share their own experiences of travelling around Gurgaon and nearby areas.

One person claimed they had once paid Rs 150 for a journey of only half a kilometre, suggesting that unusually high fares can be seen even for extremely short trips.

Another user said getting around Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR without a personal vehicle can be difficult, particularly when commuters have limited options. "Having your own vehicle can feel like the easiest way to get around Gurgaon, because some auto drivers take advantage of the demand and quote very steep fares," the person commented.

Someone else shared a recent experience involving cabs, saying, "We were charged around Rs 500 for rides covering barely 3 to 4 kilometres the day before."

Another user agreed with Goyal's frustration, writing, "This is exactly what commuters here have to deal with."

The reactions reflected a broader frustration among some commuters who say heavy rain can make travelling around Gurgaon both more difficult and considerably more expensive.

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