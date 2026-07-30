Why this Gurgaon woman's husband pays her Rs 1,000 for every cafe-style meal she cooks

New Delhi:

Weeks after Priya, a Gurgaon-based content creator, grabbed attention online for saying her husband pays her Rs 1,000 every time she prepares a cafe-style meal at home, she has now explained the idea behind the arrangement. According to her, it was never about putting a price on marriage or charging her husband for cooking.

Instead, Priya says the payments are simply a way of recognising the time, effort and creativity that go into preparing elaborate meals, work she believes often goes unnoticed. Her clarification comes after the viral video sparked a debate on social media.

Why Priya says her husband pays her Rs 1,000 per meal

The discussion began when Priya shared an Instagram video revealing that her husband transfers Rs 1,000 whenever she cooks a special, restaurant-style meal at home.

The video has since crossed 1.2 million views, with social media users divided over the arrangement. While some appreciated the gesture, others criticised her for "charging" her husband.

Responding to the backlash, Priya said many people had misunderstood what the payments represented.

"I know people will say 'that's what a wife does', but this wife doesn't," she had said in the viral video.

She later clarified that the money is not a transaction but a symbolic gesture to acknowledge the invisible labour involved in planning, preparing and serving elaborate meals.

Watch here:

How the idea started and why the couple continues it

Originally from Chandigarh, Priya studied fashion design and ran her clothing label, Concept Kapda, for five years before shutting it down. After getting married in 2023 and moving to Gurgaon, she shifted her focus to food content creation, which she now describes as both her business and her creative outlet.

According to Priya, the idea came up during a conversation with her husband about sharing responsibilities equally. She joked that if she was making cafe-quality food at home, perhaps it should not always be free.

Her husband, an architect who runs his own design firm, agreed with the idea. "I'd happily spend Rs 1,000 on this at a cafe. I'd rather pay you," he told her. What began as a light-hearted conversation eventually became a regular practice.

Today, Priya says she receives between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 every month through these transfers. Rather than treating it as income from her husband, she sees it as recognition of work that is often overlooked.

She also said the arrangement benefits the family because the money they might otherwise spend eating out stays within the household while they continue to enjoy healthy, home-cooked meals.

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