'I'll send you food': Salman Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike, asks students to return home

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday appealed to students protesting over the alleged examination paper leak to prioritise their safety and return home. In a message shared online, the actor said students should not worry about their safety or make their parents worry, and expressed confidence that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the leak.

He also urged social activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, even offering to send him food from home. Apart from Salman Khan, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and others, have reacted to the students' protest.

Salman Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike

On Thursday, Salman Khan took to social media and shared a picture of himself along with a note that read,"The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes (sic).

Salman also appealed to social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in support of the students, asking him to end his fast. Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home (sic)." Take a look below:

Salman Khan backs students protesting against the paper leak

This post marks Salman Khan's second post regarding the students' protest. Earlier on Wednesday, the Maatrubhumi actor had shared a detailed statement in support of the students and called for accountability. Calling the alleged paper leak "a very serious issue", the 61-year-old actor said the protests had started peacefully and urged people not to turn the matter into a political issue. In his post, he wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them. I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud (sic)."

He further added, "This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub (sic)."

For the unversed, on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi alleged that over 152 paper leaks had occurred across the country in the last decade. He also claimed that no significant steps had been taken to hold those responsible accountable for these repeated incidents.

Responding to the allegations, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the reported paper leak cases are under investigation. He also assured that the NEET UG paper leak issue would be discussed in Parliament.

Also Read: 'Paper leak is a serious issue, andolan shouldn't be politically hijacked': Salman Khan backs students