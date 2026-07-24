3 sisters claim they married the same man in UP's Amroha; viral videos get internet talking

New Delhi:

Videos claiming to show three sisters from Uttar Pradesh marrying the same man have gone viral on social media, leaving many viewers questioning whether the ceremony was real. What began as a series of viral reels has now turned into a wider debate, with the videos drawing both criticism and support online.

The women, identified as Saroj, Savitri and Santosh from Dhoriya village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, insist the marriage actually took place. However, conflicting claims about the venue and the silence of both families have only added to the uncertainty surrounding the incident.

Viral wedding videos trigger questions

Saroj, Savitri and Santosh are the daughters of farmer Ramesh from the Hasanpur Assembly constituency. The three sisters had recently started creating content for social media and, despite uploading only a few dozen videos, had already built a following of hundreds of thousands across Instagram and Facebook.

The controversy began after they shared videos appearing to show all three sisters marrying the same groom in what looked like a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

The footage shows the groom applying sindoor (vermilion) to each of the brides, the group taking phere around the sacred fire and seeking blessings from elders by touching their feet. The ceremony was reportedly conducted around a havan kund, leading many viewers to believe it was an actual Hindu wedding.

Watch the video here:

At first, many social media users dismissed the clips as scripted content or another attempt to go viral through reels. But the discussion intensified after the sisters uploaded more videos claiming that the marriage was genuine.

Below, check out the videos:

The presence of the chairman of the Hasanpur Municipal Council in the viral videos also caught people's attention and further fuelled the online conversation.

The videos are believed to have been shot at the Chamunda Temple in Amroha. However, priests associated with the temple have denied that any such marriage took place there, raising fresh questions about where and how the ceremony was conducted.

Mixed reactions as controversy grows

As the videos continued to spread across social media, several Hindu organisations objected to the marriage, questioning both its validity and the religious rituals shown in the clips.

At the same time, a section of social media users came out in support of the trio, arguing that consenting adults should have the freedom to make their own personal choices.

Despite the growing controversy, neither the three sisters nor the man seen in the videos have spoken to the media. Their families have also remained silent, with no official clarification so far on either the marriage or the backlash it has generated.

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