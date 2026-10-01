'Bachelors not allowed': Bengaluru man says society asked him to vacate after agreement

Finding a rental home in Bengaluru can be difficult, but for unmarried tenants, the process can come with another hurdle. A recent post by a young man has highlighted the issue after he claimed that a housing society asked him to vacate a flat despite having already paid the security deposit and signed a rental agreement.

Young man shares rental experience on X

The post was shared on X by user @_nikhilsheoran. On September 25, 2026, Nikhil had posted about finally finding a flat, writing "War is over?" along with a photo of the house keys.

However, according to his subsequent update, the situation changed within a few days. He said that after paying the security deposit and signing the rental agreement, he was asked to leave the flat because he was a bachelor.

Sharing his experience, Nikhil alleged that landlords and housing societies in Bengaluru can be particularly hostile towards unmarried tenants.

Society president allegedly asked him to vacate

Nikhil also shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with the society president. According to the screenshot shared by him, the president asked him to speak to the landlord and look for another house.

Nikhil responded that he had already paid the deposit, signed the agreement and discussed the arrangement with the landlord. In response, the president allegedly said that the association had decided that bachelors were not allowed and asked him to vacate the flat as soon as possible.

Reacting to the situation, Nikhil made a sarcastic remark about Bengaluru landlords, saying they were so hostile towards bachelors that they would "shoot you in the head" if they found out you were unmarried.

Social media users have mixed reactions

The post triggered a range of reactions online. Several users sympathised with Nikhil and criticised the restriction on bachelor tenants. One user called it a "ridiculous rule" and expressed regret that he had to go through the experience.

Another user suggested that Nikhil consider legal action, arguing that the rental agreement was between the landlord and tenant and that the housing society should not interfere.

Some users responded with humour, joking that Bengaluru landlords were becoming the main reason people chose to get married.

However, not everyone criticised the society's position. Some users defended such housing rules, arguing that certain bachelor tenants may organise parties, smoke or create an environment that families may find uncomfortable.

One person shared an anecdote about asking a female colleague to pretend to be his wife so that he could secure a rental home. Others said that difficulties in finding accommodation because of being a bachelor are common in metropolitan cities.

The incident has once again sparked a wider online conversation around the difficulties unmarried tenants can face while looking for rental accommodation in Bengaluru and other major cities.

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