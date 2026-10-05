'Voice of metro' Shammi Narang takes grandson on first Delhi Metro ride: 'Dadu’s voice echoing through...'

Veteran voice artist and former Doordarshan newsreader Shammi Narang recently shared a special family moment involving the Delhi Metro. Narang took his grandson, Rushaan, on his very first Metro ride and said he felt immense pride knowing that his voice could continue to reach generations.

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Sharing the moment on X, Narang reflected on his connection with the Delhi Metro and the voice announcements that passengers have heard over the years.

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'My voice will travel from one generation to another'

Narang wrote that while he may not travel on the Metro trains forever, he takes "immense pride" in knowing that his voice will travel from one generation to another. "From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren... and beyond," he wrote, describing the thought as a source of pride.

Narang's post captured the personal side of a voice that has become familiar to generations of Delhi Metro passengers. He shared that he recently took Rushaan on his first-ever Metro ride, giving the young passenger an opportunity to hear his grandfather's voice being played inside the train.

Grandson hears grandfather's voice inside Metro for the first time

According to Narang, Rushaan was "equal parts amazed and bewildered" when he heard his grandfather's voice echoing through the Metro train. Narang said it was a voice Rushaan knew personally, but had never heard before in that particular setting.

"Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu's voice echoing through the train... a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before," Narang wrote. The moment brought together Narang's professional association with the Metro announcements and a personal family milestone, as his grandson experienced the voice in a setting that is familiar to millions of passengers.

'A rather special moment for us'

Calling the experience "a rather special moment", Narang shared a video from the Metro station showing Rushaan accompanying him for the ride. The post was also tagged to the official Delhi Metro Rail Corporation account along with hashtags including #DelhiMetro, #ShammiNarang and #MetroUncle.

Narang's post focused less on the Metro journey itself and more on the significance of hearing a familiar voice in a new context. For Rushaan, it was his first Metro ride and his first time hearing his grandfather's recorded voice through the train's announcement system.

For Narang, the experience represented something more personal: the idea that a voice recorded for public announcements can continue to be heard by future generations, including his own family.

The video shared with the post shows the Metro train at the station as Narang and Rushaan make their way towards it, capturing the family outing that he described as a special moment.

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