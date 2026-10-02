'He saved an airplane full of Israelis': Israeli tourists hail Smit Machchhar, hold posters for him in Manali

Two videos from Manali are going viral on social media after a group of tourists, apparently from Israel, were seen holding posters praising Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and thanking him for his actions during the Flydubai flight incident.

In the videos, the tourists can be seen interacting with Indian locals and other tourists, sharing snacks and speaking warmly about the people of India. AR Rahman's "Vande Mataram" can be heard playing in the background as the group moves around and interacts with people.

Tourists hail Captain Smit Machchhar in Manali

One of the posters held by the tourists reads, "This is Captain Smit. He saved an airplane full of Israelis. The people of Israel love India and stand united with you. Thank you so much!"

The tourists can also be heard saying, "Thank you, we appreciate it." One of them says, "People of India are really good."

The group is seen interacting with locals and tourists from India, exchanging smiles and sharing snacks with them as the videos capture the friendly interactions in Manali.

Social media reacts to the gesture

The videos have also struck a chord online, with several users focusing not just on Captain Smit Machchhar but on the gesture by the tourists themselves. One user called it a "Proud moment for India", while another described it as an "Amazing gesture of recognising good."

Some reactions went beyond the individual gesture, with users linking it to the wider bond between India and Israel. One comment said, "As long as there are Indians on Earth, no one can harm Israel or the Jewish people." Another user responded with a simple message of gratitude, writing, "Heartfelt thanks to all of you for giving so much love."

What happened aboard the Flydubai flight?

Captain Smit Machchhar was at the controls of Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when an altercation broke out inside the cockpit. According to accounts reported after the incident, Machchhar was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot, while the aircraft went into a rapid descent. Passengers and crew members intervened, and the plane was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely.

Machchhar was subsequently taken for medical treatment and has since been shifted to Abu Dhabi for further care. India's Ministry of External Affairs has said it is closely following his health and well-being.

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