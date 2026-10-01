'Please investigate': Woman ties saree pallu to stationary train, dances on railway tracks for reel

A video showing a woman dancing beside a stationary train has sparked criticism online after she was seen tying the pallu of her saree to the locomotive while filming a social media reel. The clip, which has been widely circulated online, shows the woman dressed in a saree and sunglasses standing on railway tracks before attaching the loose end of her saree to the halted train.

She then steps forward and performs a dramatic dance, lip-syncing to a song and repeatedly gesturing towards the train. The performance appears to be an attempt to recreate a Bollywood-style romantic sequence for the camera.

Video sparks criticism online

The video has drawn criticism from social media users, with several questioning the decision to film so close to a train and on railway tracks. The caption accompanying the clip also criticised the growing race for likes and views, arguing that people are increasingly taking risks and ignoring basic responsibility while creating social media content.

The exact date and time when the video was recorded have not yet been ascertained.

'Please investigate this video'

The unusual nature of the reel quickly attracted attention online. Users questioned why someone would choose railway tracks as a backdrop for a social media performance and raised concerns about the potential danger involved.

One user wrote, "Please investigate this video and take appropriate action."

Others questioned the trend of creating increasingly dramatic reels for social media engagement, particularly when such videos are filmed in places where public safety can be a concern.

Railway tracks increasingly used for reels

The video has also revived a wider discussion around the use of railway premises for social media content. Similar concerns have previously been raised over reels featuring dances, stunts and other activities filmed on railway platforms, inside coaches and close to tracks.

While the train in the viral clip appears to be stationary, standing on railway tracks and filming around railway infrastructure can still pose safety concerns.

Railway authorities have repeatedly warned people against trespassing on tracks or carrying out activities that could put their own lives or the safety of others at risk.

The latest video has once again prompted social media users to question how far people are willing to go in pursuit of views and engagement, and whether creating a viral reel is worth taking unnecessary risks.

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