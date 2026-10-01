'Calm, kind and extraordinary': Mumbai neighbours remember flydubai hero Captain Smit Machchhar

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot whose courage during the flydubai FZ1073 incident has drawn praise from around the world, is now being remembered by people who knew him long before he became the focus of international attention.

From former neighbours to childhood friends in Mumbai, those who knew Machchhar personally have described him as calm, mature, kind and composed. Dr Janit Shah, who was his neighbour for around 10 to 15 years, recalled his interactions with the pilot before he moved to Dubai.

'He is genuinely a very good and kind person'

Dr Shah said he had known Machchhar for around 15 years and remembered him as a talented and mature person. He said Machchhar moved to Dubai around two to three years ago, but they would still interact whenever he returned to Mumbai to visit his parents.

"Smit is genuinely a very good, kind and mature person. I have known him for around 15 years," Dr Shah said. Describing him as an "incredible human being" and an "extraordinary person", Shah also wished him a speedy recovery following the incident.

Childhood friend remembers him as 'sorted'

Machchhar's childhood friend Pratik Gandhi also spoke about the qualities that had stood out in him since his early years. Gandhi said Machchhar was calm, composed and "sorted" even as a child. He was considered one of the most sensible people in their society, Gandhi recalled.

The two friends also played cricket together while growing up. Gandhi said the news of the incident initially left their friends shocked, but they later learnt that Machchhar was recovering after surgery.

"We are proud of him," Gandhi said.

What happened aboard flydubai FZ1073?

The incident took place on September 30, 2026, when flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to the information provided, the co-pilot attacked Machchhar with a knife inside the cockpit and allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar resisted the attack, opened the cockpit door and helped passengers and crew members overpower the attacker. The aircraft lost thousands of feet in altitude during the emergency before making a safe landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

All 174 people aboard the flight were reported safe.

Machchhar praised for his courage

Machchhar's actions have since received international attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among others, have described him as a hero. The incident has also brought attention back to the person behind the uniform, with those who knew Machchhar personally recalling the same qualities that they say defined him long before the flight made headlines.

For his former neighbours and childhood friends, the pilot being praised across the world is still the same quiet, composed person they remember from their Mumbai days.

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