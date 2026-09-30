Mumbai biker gets uneasy as stranger follows her, his one-line explanation changes everything

A routine break during a bike ride turned into an unexpected meeting for Mumbai-based biker Alka, who goes by @alka.fit on Instagram. She had stopped her BMW bike for a little rest and gone to get some water when she noticed a man nearby. She chose to ignore him and carried on with her break.

But the situation became uncomfortable when the man began riding behind her after she started her bike again. Alka noticed him but continued to ignore him, apparently unsure why he was following her. It was only when he sped up and approached her that she found out who he was and why he had been riding behind her.

She initially thought he was following her

After getting back on her bike, Alka noticed the same man riding with her. She did not engage with him and continued on her way.

He then sped up from behind and came closer. Until that point, the encounter appeared unpleasant from Alka's perspective, as she had no idea why a stranger had started following her after she left the roadside stop.

Then, with a genuine smile on his face, he told her, "I follow you on Instagram."

The explanation changed the entire tone of the encounter. Alka pulled over and stopped to speak to him, turning what had initially seemed like an uncomfortable situation into an unexpected meeting with one of her followers.

He had stopped because he saw her

The man explained that he had stopped because he had seen Alka on the road. He also told her that he liked her bike.

The two spoke briefly before shaking hands. Alka thanked him for stopping and for the compliment, bringing the unusual roadside interaction to a friendly end.

Her rides often lead to interesting encounters

Alka's Instagram content largely revolves around her experiences on the road. The Mumbai-based rider regularly shares videos from her rides, with many of them featuring interesting or unexpected encounters with people she meets along the way.

This particular meeting stood out because of how quickly the situation changed. What initially looked like an uncomfortable moment involving a stranger following her turned out to be an encounter with someone who recognised her from Instagram and had simply wanted to meet her after spotting her on the road.

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