Spider-Man from Kolkata spreads joy in dhoti-panjabi ahead of Durga Puja | WATCH

Kolkata is gearing up for Durga Puja, and amid the rush of preparations, an unexpected superhero has caught everyone's attention. A man dressed as Spider-Man was spotted at an idol-making workshop, bringing a fun and unusual twist to the festive preparations. But this was not the usual Spider-Man look. The masked character swapped the iconic superhero suit for a traditional white kurta-pyjama featuring red motifs. He completed the look with red gloves, red footwear and the familiar Spider-Man mask.

The pictures show him posing inside an idol-making workshop surrounded by unfinished clay idols. His appearance has added a playful touch to the otherwise traditional setting and the visuals have been making waves online.

Spider-Man gets a desi makeover

What makes the appearance particularly eye-catching is the superhero's desi avatar. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with red detailing, he looks more ready for the festive season than a superhero mission.

The red-and-white outfit also creates a striking contrast against the earthy tones of the clay idols and the workshop. With the Spider-Man mask completing the look, the character manages to bring together pop culture and the festive mood of Kolkata.

In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing with his hands on his waist while standing in front of several unfinished idols. Another picture captures him striking a playful pose inside the workshop, surrounded by the large clay figures.

A fun moment amid Durga Puja preparations

The setting makes the whole scene even more interesting. Durga idols are still being prepared inside the workshop, with several figures waiting to be completed before the festivities begin.

Against this backdrop, the appearance of Spider-Man feels like an unexpected little moment of fun during one of the busiest periods for Kolkata's idol makers.

The images also offer a glimpse into the atmosphere surrounding Durga Puja preparations, where workshops become increasingly busy as artisans work on idols ahead of the celebrations.

Social media gets a festive superhero moment

The unusual combination of Spider-Man, a traditional kurta-pyjama and Durga idols has naturally caught the internet's attention. The pictures have been shared online, with users reacting to the rather unexpected sight.

There is something instantly likeable about the visual. A character known around the world for swinging between skyscrapers is instead seen standing inside an idol-making workshop in a traditional Indian outfit.

As Kolkata prepares to welcome Durga Puja, its Spider-Man has added his own little dose of colour and cheer to the celebrations. From the clay idols waiting to come alive to the masked superhero posing among them, the pictures capture a wonderfully quirky moment from the city's festive preparations.

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