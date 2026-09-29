Australian man accuses elderly couple of stealing at Kmart, witness tells a different story

A video filmed outside a Kmart store has sparked a heated reaction online after an Australian man confronted an elderly couple over an item they were carrying. Trent Carter appeared to believe the pair had walked out of the store with something they had not paid for after noticing an anti-theft sensor attached to the package.

What followed was an awkward exchange that quickly spread across social media. The couple, who appeared to be from an Asian country, seemed confused as Carter questioned them about the item. The incident has since prompted claims about the way the couple were treated, while a woman who says she witnessed what happened offered a very different account of the situation.

What happened outside Kmart

Carter approached the couple while they were seated outside the store and pointed towards the security sensor on their package. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Hey, you stole that? You stole it? You're a stealer? You steal it."

The couple appeared unable to make sense of the accusation. Carter later gave his own explanation for approaching them in the caption accompanying the video, writing, "Walking past this couple and noticed something odd. Obviously, they had just left Kmart and couldn't wait to get home."

The video was shared widely, including on X, where it attracted a strong reaction. Carter's original post no longer has its comments section open, but an account sharing the footage also posted a screenshot of an earlier comment from a woman identified as Sara Gadhwal.

Woman says she saw the couple pay

Gadhwal said she had been inside Kmart at the time and had seen the couple complete their purchase at the register. Her account suggested the security sensor had simply remained attached to the item when they left.

"They did not steal anything. I was present there as a customer and saw them paying for the item at the register. Being elderly, they were unaware that the security tag/sticker needed to be removed before leaving. It was an honest mistake, not theft. Please refrain from accusing them without knowing the full truth," she wrote.

(Image Source : X)The witness' comment on Trent Carter Instagram post.

Her comment became part of the wider discussion around the video, with several users questioning Carter's decision to confront the pair. Some also accused him of racist behaviour, pointing to the couple's apparent difficulty in understanding him and responding to what he was saying.

One user said the man "looked innocent" and suggested he may not have understood the language, leaving him unable to defend himself. Others took the criticism further. "Beat him. Racists need to be beaten," one user wrote.

Another claimed to have reported Carter's post for allegedly sharing misleading information, while several users called for his account to be reported.

Amid the discussion, some social media users also claimed the elderly couple were from Nepal. That detail, however, could not be independently verified.

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