Hrithik Roshan in Jailer 2? Fans spot a glimpse in Rajinikanth's trailer; cameo sparks buzz

Megastar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 trailer has left fans talking about more than just the film's action and star cast. A brief glimpse towards the end has caught attention, with many wondering if the person seen in the frame could be Hrithik Roshan. The actor's face is not visible, so his reported appearance in the film has not been officially confirmed.

Is that Hrithik Roshan in Jailer 2?

The shot shows a shadowy figure standing alongside the people helping Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The face is kept away from the camera, but fans on social media were quick to pause the trailer and point out the resemblance to Hrithik. This has led to speculation that the actor could have a special appearance in the sequel.

While several reports and social media posts have identified the person as Hrithik, the trailer itself does not reveal his face or officially confirm his character. The makers have also kept the appearance under wraps, making the brief shot an obvious talking point ahead of the film's release.

Hrithik joins Jailer 2's growing star cast

If the glimpse does turn out to be Hrithik, the actor will add another major name to an already packed cast. Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also returning to the franchise.

It is significant to note that Vidya Balan will mark her full-fledged Tamil cinema debut in Jailer 2, starring alongside Rajinikanth. Jackie Shroff is also a part of the cast.

Hrithik's reported cameo has been doing the rounds for some time. Earlier reports had suggested that the actor was being considered for a special appearance in the film, although there had been no official confirmation about his role.

Jailer 2 release date

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15. Anirudh Ravichander returns as the composer for the sequel.

For now, the question around Hrithik's appearance is likely to remain unanswered until the film reaches theatres. If the silhouette is indeed the Bollywood star, the makers have managed to keep his Jailer 2 entry as one of the film's biggest surprises.

Also Read:

Jailer 2 trailer is out now; Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, sequel promises bigger action