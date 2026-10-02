Drishyam 3 X review out; here's what the internet is saying about Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and Tabu's film

Drishyam 3 has finally been released in theatres. The film, which hit the screens on October 2, has been widely awaited by fans. Given the fact that it's a public holiday, cinephiles are watching the film in large numbers at cinemas. And reviews for the film are flowing in. Here's what the internet has to say about Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Drishyam X reviews

A user, who watched Drishyam 3 in theatres wrote, "Ajay Devgn is in absolute top form, relying on quiet restraint, razor-sharp focus, and that trademark calm under pressure. Jaideep Ahlawat is a phenomenal addition to the universe, bringing a cold, calculated authority that creates a masterclass cat-and-mouse dynamic. The tension in the tightly wound sequences (especially the family scenes and courtroom face-offs with Prakash Raj) keeps you completely hooked. It's tense, twisty, and gives the franchise a powerful theatrical send-off. A must-watch for thriller fans this long weekend!"

Another user wrote, "#drishyam3 full first half taken by @JaideepAhlawat sir Jaideep is superb actor. I saw him in paatal lok then Family Men and Now this movie. He killed."

A third user penned, "A different story, a fresh take and for the first time, Hindi cinema outdid the Malayalam original. With a perfect conclusion to the franchise, Drishyam 3 closes the chapter on a high note."

"Mixed feelings coming out of the theatre Not bad and not so satisfying #Drishyam3," quipped a fourth user.

Here are some other X posts:

Drishyam 3 release date and cast

Drishyam 3, also titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, released alongside Hollywood releases including Digger and Verity.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta reprising their roles. The third instalment also introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as Crime Branch SP Rajveer Singh Tomar and Prakash Raj as prominent lawyer Indrajith Shetty.

The screenplay has been penned by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the Panorama Studios banner.

Also read:

Drishyam 3 Movie Release LIVE: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat's film opens strong; fans call it 'mind-blowing'