Little girl from Georgia dances like she owns the world, Jamaican Bam Bam video with grandpa goes viral

A little girl from Georgia has taken over Instagram with a dance video that is almost impossible to scroll past. The curly-haired Eva, featured on Georgian creator Anamaria Eva's social media account, dances to Jamaican (Bam Bam) with the kind of confidence that makes it look as though the entire world is her stage.

And then there is her grandfather, casually moving along to the beat beside her. The combination is what makes the video so charming. Eva looks completely in her element, throwing herself into the music without a hint of hesitation, while her grandpa's relaxed presence adds to the warm, family-like feel of the clip. The video has reportedly crossed 70 million views, turning a simple dance moment into a massive online sensation.

Eva steals the show

The song playing in the video is Jamaican (Bam Bam) by HUGEL and SOLTO, a 2025 Afro-house reworking of Sister Nancy's much older Bam Bam. The newer track was released in November 2025 and has since become a popular sound for dance videos and reels.

But honestly, the song almost feels secondary once Eva starts dancing.

There is something wonderfully unselfconscious about the way she moves. She appears completely comfortable in front of the camera, with the sort of confidence that makes you stop scrolling and watch the whole thing. Her expressions, tiny dance moves and sheer enthusiasm have turned the clip into the kind of wholesome internet moment people keep coming back to.

Her grandpa dancing alongside her only adds to it. He does not try to match her energy, but his little movements make the video feel spontaneous and joyful rather than staged.

Internet can't get enough of the video

The comments are almost as entertaining as the video itself. One viewer summed up the appeal perfectly, writing, "It's her world.. we're just living in it."

Another loved the fact that the clip felt refreshingly genuine, saying, "So happy to see something real in this AI world."

Eva's confidence was clearly a major talking point. "Main character energy throughout," one person wrote, while another simply declared, "Love the outfit."

Someone else compared her moves to a global pop star, commenting, "This is even more beautiful than Shakira's dances."

Then there were the viewers who seemed genuinely delighted to have stumbled across the clip. "What a great start to my day!" one person wrote.

Another got poetic about the moment, saying, "That's what I call dancing with the universe! How wonderful and original you are, sweet Eva..!!!"

The older man in the video also caught viewers' attention. One comment focused on the apparent family warmth in the clip, saying, "It's hard to calculate the amount of joy I get from these girls and the beautiful family feeling with handsome grandpa enjoying his grandkids. Great videos!"

And perhaps the most relatable reaction of all came from someone who admitted, "How can I scroll this, I'm stuck here."

With tens of millions of views and a comment section overflowing with affection, Eva's little dance has clearly struck a chord far beyond Georgia.

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