Former IT employee now drives Rapido auto in Bengaluru, reveals what led to her career switch

A video of a former IT employee who now works as a Rapido auto driver in Bengaluru is winning plenty of admiration online. After her father's death, she decided to leave her corporate job, partly because the late-night shifts made it difficult for her to spend enough time with her mother. In a conversation with digital content creator Tanvi, she opened up about her career switch and why she is happier with her new work.

For Tanvi, the woman's decision was about choosing what mattered to her rather than worrying about how others might react. Sharing the interaction on Instagram, she wrote, "But what will people say?" before explaining why she admired the woman's choice.

She continued, "She chose not to care. She chose freedom. She chose independence. She chose to take charge of her own life."

Praising the woman, Tanvi wrote, "A single daughter. A woman in a male-dominated field. A Bangalore girl who decided that her life doesn't need society's permission. And honestly? We LOVE to see women take the wheel."

Explaining her point, the content creator said, "Because being brave isn't always about doing something extraordinary. Sometimes, it's simply having the courage to say: 'This is what I want. And I'm choosing it'."

She also applauded women for choosing themselves and stepping into different fields. "More women choosing themselves. More women breaking stereotypes. More women taking over spaces they were told weren't meant for them."

Why she left her IT job

Tanvi asked the auto driver, with a hint of surprise, "You were working in IT?" The woman answered, "Yes." She then explained why she decided to leave the industry.

The woman said her father had recently passed away, while her night shifts in IT made it difficult for her to stay with her mother. She therefore decided to make a complete career change so she could spend more time with her family.

A new career, closer to family

Talking about her new career, the auto driver said her new job isn't bad and actually pays more than her IT job. She recalled that her family was initially against the decision.

She also revealed that her passengers are often surprised when they find out about her previous career, with some telling her, "You speak good English and still drive an auto?"

Take a look at the video:

Viewers applaud her decision

The video drew praise from viewers, with one person writing, "Her journey is truly inspiring. I hope I can carry myself with the same simplicity and strength."

Another viewer summed up their reaction by saying, "Nothing but admiration for the courage and choices she has made."

A third commented, "Proud of her, thank you for sharing her inspiring journey."

Another viewer highlighted her decision to stay close to her mother, writing, "Choosing to be there for your mother takes so much heart. So proud of you, girl."

Many others reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

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