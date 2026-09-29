Bengaluru social worker meets man who lost everything in Goa, her gesture leaves him in tears

A holiday in Goa turned into an unexpectedly emotional encounter for Bengaluru-based social worker Nischitha Naren when she came across a man struggling after losing his livelihood. Rather than simply walking past, she stopped, heard his story and tried to offer some practical support.

The man, identified as Dhyaneshwar, told Nischitha that he had travelled from Maharashtra to Goa hoping to start a business. But after suffering heavy losses, he said he was left with nothing and eventually ended up living on the streets. Nischitha, a National Award winner for social welfare, later shared a video of their interaction on Instagram.

She stopped to hear his story

As Dhyaneshwar spoke about what had happened, he appeared increasingly emotional. Nischitha listened to him and offered her phone number, asking him to contact her if he needed help finding a job.

She also realised that he was hungry and arranged food for him. In the video, she could be seen encouraging him to sit down and have a proper meal.

The moment became particularly emotional as Dhyaneshwar struggled to hold back his tears while accepting the support.

Nischitha summed up the encounter with a simple message: "Not every trip is about beaches. Sometimes it's about the people God sends your way."

Watch the video here:

She also posted Dhyaneshwar's contact number in the comments, hoping that someone could help him find employment or offer him other assistance.

Video wins praise online

The video has since gone viral, with viewers appreciating Nischitha for taking the time to listen to a stranger in distress and offering help in a tangible way.

Several people thanked her for supporting someone who had lost his livelihood and was trying to rebuild his life. The encounter also prompted viewers to look beyond the usual idea of a holiday and recognise how a small act of kindness can make an unexpected difference in another person's life.

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