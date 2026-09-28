Russian woman takes Jaipur Metro for the first time and gives it a 10/10

A Russian woman living in India, Vera Prokofeva, recently took the Jaipur Metro for the first time and was impressed by her experience. She shared a video of her journey on Instagram, giving the metro a "10/10" rating and even comparing it to the Dubai Metro. Her reaction has since caught the attention of social media users, with many joining the conversation about Jaipur's public transport.

Vera shares her Jaipur Metro experience on Instagram

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @vera__india. In the clip, Vera is seen speaking to staff at a Jaipur Metro station before making her way towards the platform. As she looks around the platform, she says, "Very good. I would say nice platform. Ten out of ten. So far."

As the video continues, Vera films different parts of the station and appears impressed by its cleanliness and overall look. When she reaches the station near Hawa Mahal, she repeats, "Still 10/10," before adding, "This feels like Dubai Metro." The video also carries the text, "First time travelling in Jaipur Metro."

Jaipur Metro's cleanliness catches her attention

Vera's experience appears to have been particularly positive when it came to the cleanliness and appearance of the Jaipur Metro stations. She films different sections of the station and praises what she sees during her journey. Her comparison with Dubai Metro also caught the attention of viewers, with the comment becoming one of the highlights of the viral video.

Social media users react to the video

The video received several positive reactions online, with many Jaipur residents expressing their pride in the city's metro system. Some users also welcomed Vera to Jaipur and thanked her for sharing her experience. One user wrote, "I went to Jaipur two months ago, but there was no ticket token then; it was a paper QR ticket."

Another commented, "Welcome to Jaipur." A third user wrote, "Thank you for coming to Rajasthan and experiencing the hospitality of Jaipur."

Another Jaipur resident suggested expanding the metro route to more tourist attractions, writing, "I am also from Jaipur, but I believe the Jaipur Metro route should also cover other historical places such as Amer Fort and Jal Mahal, so that tourists coming from outside can travel more conveniently."

One user even recognised a familiar spot in the video, writing, "That blue tin shed right next to it is my house, Jaipur Metro 10/10." Another viewer said they were watching the reel from Bengaluru Metro, while some others encouraged Vera to try the Delhi Metro and Rapid Rail as well.

Vera's video is among several social media clips in which foreign visitors have shared their experiences of India's metro systems. Her "10/10" rating for Jaipur Metro and comparison with Dubai Metro have now become the talking points of the viral clip.

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