Influencer sticks phone outside Delhi Metro, dances to Dilwale song as train speeds off

A Delhi-based influencer's Instagram reel has caught attention after he appeared to stick his phone to a Delhi Metro train on the Yellow Line and dance alongside it as the train left a station. Nikhil Kochar filmed himself dancing to "Manwa Emotion Jaage" from Dilwale, originally picturised on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Dressed in a white shirt, jeans, black blazer, black tie and sneakers, Kochar tries to keep pace with the departing Metro. Within a few seconds, he disappears from the frame, while the camera continues capturing the station as the train speeds away. The footage later shows Delhi's night sky, including a glimpse of the iconic Qutub Minar.

Influencer dances as Delhi Metro pulls away

The reel begins with Kochar dancing to "Manwa Emotion Jaage" before he runs alongside the moving train. As the Metro gathers speed, he quickly moves out of view.

The camera then continues recording the journey, showing the station and the train moving through Delhi at night. At one point, the Qutub Minar can also be seen in the footage.

The unusual setup drew plenty of attention, with viewers reacting not just to the dance but also to how the video appeared to have been filmed.

Viewers question how the video was shot

One user called it "the coolest thing I saw on the internet today", while another joked, "You're running far too fast."

A third person wrote, "Reel uploaded, so that means he got the phone back."

Others focused on a reflection visible through the Metro's glass and suggested that another person may have filmed part of the reel from inside the train.

One commenter wrote, "It's an edit and two clips have been merged. The first clip shows his phone and him, while the second clip appears to have been recorded by one of his friends from inside the Metro through the glass."

Another viewer offered a similar explanation: "Relax, guys. Taping the phone to the train doesn't mean the same phone recorded the entire video. He must have removed it before the train left. Also, if you look closely at the video quality, it appears that the footage was recorded from inside the train."

The comments ranged from enjoying the unusual reel to closely examining the footage and questioning whether it was filmed entirely from the phone shown outside the train.

ALSO READ:

UP man celebrates pet buffalo Basanti's fourth birthday with cakes and balloons, video goes viral