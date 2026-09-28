Disha Patani's sister, ex-army officer Khushboo, urges women to learn shooting for self-defence

Former Indian Army officer Major Khushboo Patani has drawn attention on social media after sharing a video focused on women's self-defence and personal safety. In the video, she demonstrates a CO2 .177 air pistol and encourages women to undergo proper shooting training and become more confident about their own safety.

Patani's video has sparked discussion around self-defence, firearms training and the importance of women learning skills that can help them feel more self-reliant.

Khushboo Patani talks about learning to handle an air pistol

In the video, Patani is seen outdoors at night demonstrating a Glock 17 Gen 4-style CO2 air pistol. She describes it as a lighter option and says women interested in using such equipment should first learn proper shooting techniques at a suitable shooting range.

She also discusses the functioning of the air pistol and shows its magazine and BB pellets during the demonstration. Patani says women can learn to handle the equipment through practice rather than depending entirely on others for their personal safety. She stresses the importance of training and familiarity with the equipment.

Video includes a shooting demonstration

The video then moves to a shooting demonstration, with Patani aiming at a metal object on a gate. She discusses the result of the shots and continues talking about the importance of practice.

Towards the end of the video, she again addresses women directly and encourages them to consider proper training for personal safety.

The video concludes with the message, "Save Women of India."

What did Khushboo Patani say?

During the video, Patani says, "Girls, this is a copy of a Glock. It is CO2, and according to what I am saying here, it does not require a licence."

She also says that women should take proper shooting practice at a good shooting range nearby.

Later, while discussing the equipment, she says, "You can keep this, you can buy this, and protect yourself. There is no need to be dependent on other people."

She ends the video by reiterating her message to women about using training as part of their approach to personal safety.

The video puts focus on women's self-reliance

Patani's post has brought the conversation back to the broader question of women's safety and self-defence. Her message centres on training, practice and developing confidence in handling equipment rather than relying solely on others for protection.

The video has also attracted attention because of its direct approach to the subject, with Patani combining a practical demonstration with a wider message about women's safety.

(Disclaimer: The statements about licensing and the suitability of any particular air pistol for self-defence are claims made in the video. Legal requirements and regulations can vary depending on the specific equipment and applicable law, so viewers should verify the current rules before purchasing or using such equipment.)

Also read:

Car's windshield cracks as driver rams through toll plaza in viral video, internet calls it 'instant karma'