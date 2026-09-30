Trump calls Sundar Pichai a 'monster', Google CEO's response leaves everyone laughing

A video of US President Donald Trump giving Google CEO Sundar Pichai a rather unexpected compliment has caught attention online. During an interaction with reporters, Trump suddenly described the Indian-origin tech executive as a "monster", leaving Pichai to respond with a joke of his own.

The exchange quickly became the talking point, especially after Trump enthusiastically stretched out Pichai's first name while explaining that the Google CEO is not as well known to the wider public as some of the other technology leaders around him. Pichai took the unusual description in good humour, responding with a light-hearted one-liner.

Trump calls Pichai a 'monster'

The moment came when Trump turned to Pichai and asked, "Sundar, you want to say something?"

Pichai began, "First of all, thanks...", but Trump interrupted him and launched into an unexpected introduction.

"This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is - SUNDARR! Sundar is his name."

Pichai appeared to take the remark in his stride before replying, "Hopefully a better tagline than I'm a monster!"

The response drew laughter from those standing around them. The clip has since circulated widely online, with viewers offering very different interpretations of the unusual exchange.

Internet reacts to the exchange

The reactions to the video ranged from comments about Pichai's public profile to criticism of his record and Trump's remarks.

One user praised the way Pichai responded while suggesting that he avoids much of the criticism directed at other technology leaders, writing, "Good point, Sundar seems to avoid a lot of the criticism despite going head-to-head with Dario."

Another commenter brought up the 2020 US election and alleged that Pichai had been involved in restricting free speech among MAGA supporters, while also referring to "Zuckerbucks". The user concluded, "He promised to make sure you couldn't win the 2020 election by limiting free speech for MAGA supporters, and Zuckerbucks did something similar. I would never trust them."

A third user focused specifically on Trump's repeated "Sundarr" pronunciation and argued that it turned Pichai, whom they described as one of the technology industry's less recognisable executives, into a punchline. "The whole 'Sundarr' bit seems designed to turn one of tech's least recognisable executives into a joke. The awkward thing is that the joke is landing, rather than the argument itself."

Another comment took aim at Pichai's appearance after Trump touched his shoulder during the interaction. "When Trump touched Sundar's shoulder, Sundar looked like he might break in half. It's hard to believe people like Sundar and Sam Altman can have so little muscle. They must have some terrible illness. Are they even human?"

The comments reflect the very different reactions the short clip has drawn online, with some viewers focusing on the humour while others used the moment to revisit wider criticism of technology executives.

Trump meets AI executives at White House

The interaction followed a White House meeting between Trump and several leading technology executives, where voluntary standards for artificial intelligence were discussed. The gathering included Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump described the agreement reached by the companies as significant during the event.

"It's almost like a constitution, in a way," Trump said while referring to the agreement between the companies.

The president added, "And the biggest people in the world signed that, and I signed it as president. And it really is a form of protection."

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