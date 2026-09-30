'Calms him within 5 seconds': Chinese entrepreneur reveals Hanuman Chalisa's soothing effect on her baby

Chinese entrepreneur Sarah Jane Ho has shared a glimpse into her life as a new mother, revealing the little things she has discovered while caring for her four-month-old baby.

In a post reflecting on becoming a mother at 40, Sarah said she has found an unexpected way to calm her baby when he gets fussy. According to her, playing the Hanuman Chalisa settles him within five seconds and puts him to sleep in around two minutes.

How Hanuman Chalisa became part of their routine

Sarah said she first discovered the Indian devotional song through her Indian friends at Burning Man. She now plays it on loop every morning, describing how quickly her baby responds to it.

Her post also sparked a wave of reactions from people who were delighted to see the Hanuman Chalisa mentioned. Several commenters described it as healing and powerful, while others shared their own spiritual connection with the chant.

Sarah shares her approach to motherhood

The entrepreneur also opened up about how she responds when her baby cries. She said that during the first nine months, she believes babies do not yet realise they are separate from their caregivers, which is why she immediately picks her baby up whenever he cries.

"I don't believe in letting him 'cry it out'," she wrote.

Sarah also said she plays Brahms' lullaby for eight minutes every day, saying there is data behind its role in helping a baby's brain develop faster.

Following instinct while raising Baby J

Beyond music, Sarah shared several other choices she is making as she raises her baby. She said her surrogate is pumping breast milk for the family, and she is sending her peanuts and soy milk in the hope that early exposure could help prevent allergies later.

At the same time, Sarah acknowledged that she does not know whether this approach is scientifically proven, saying she is simply following her intuition.

She is also introducing Baby J to friends' and neighbours' dogs, with the same hope of reducing the possibility of developing pet allergies later in life.

A little barefoot time in the garden

Another part of Sarah's routine involves letting her baby's bare feet touch natural surfaces such as stone, grass and dirt. She described this as "grounding" her baby in the garden and linked it to neurological and physical development.

Her post ultimately offered a candid glimpse into the small discoveries that are shaping her experience of motherhood, from a devotional song that soothes her baby to everyday choices guided by research, curiosity and maternal instinct.

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