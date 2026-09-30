White House document misspells 'United States' as 'Unites States', typo goes viral

The White House has drawn attention online after an apparent spelling mistake appeared on an official document linked to US President Donald Trump's "Super Intelligence" initiative. The document reportedly misspelled "United States" as "Unites States", turning a routine reference to the country into an unusual typo that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The error appeared shortly after Trump hosted a meeting with leading figures from the technology industry at the White House, including Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The meeting focused on artificial intelligence, its development and the safety measures needed as increasingly powerful AI systems emerge.

Trump pushes 'Super Intelligence' term for AI

The spelling error attracted additional attention because it appeared on a document connected to Trump's push to replace the term "Artificial Intelligence" with "Super Intelligence", or "SI", in government communications. During the meeting, Trump said the term "artificial" was not appropriate because the technology was not "artificial".

(Image Source : SOCIALTRUTH/REALDONALDTRUMP)White House document misspells 'United States' as 'Unites States',.

Trump has also described the technology as something that could become bigger than the internet. His administration has directed federal agencies to use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official documents and communications. The terminology was discussed in the context of the administration's broader focus on the development of increasingly powerful AI systems and the way government agencies communicate about the technology.

Social media users quickly spot typo

The unusual spelling on the official document quickly became a talking point online, with users sharing screenshots and joking about the apparent error. One social media user mocked the typo by writing, Oh wow it really does say "President of the Unites States". They didn't proofread that?" The same user also criticised the administration over the mistake.

Check out the social media reactions:

The reactions were largely focused on the contrast between the White House's emphasis on advanced AI and the basic spelling error appearing on an official document.

Tech leaders discuss AI safety and governance

The White House meeting also addressed how technology companies should monitor increasingly powerful AI systems. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said companies would rely on existing corporate governance practices for AI development, drawing a comparison with controls used for financial matters.

The discussions centred on bringing established processes and controls into the development of what the administration calls "superintelligence". Zuckerberg also said the agreement included measures related to the development and monitoring of advanced AI systems.

The typo, meanwhile, became a separate talking point from the substantive discussions at the meeting, with the misspelt "United States" drawing attention across social media.

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