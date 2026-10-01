'Thank you, India': Israeli influencers hail Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after horrific Flydubai flight attack

The incident involving an Indian pilot on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight has drawn widespread attention after Israeli social media personalities posted videos praising his actions during the mid-air emergency. Flydubai flight FZ1073 was carrying more than 170 passengers when the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain inside the cockpit, causing the aircraft to make a sharp descent. The plane was eventually diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The captain has been identified as Indian national Smit Machchhar. Machchhar was seriously injured during the struggle but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter and help overpower the attacker. The exact motive remains under investigation, and Flydubai has cautioned against speculation while the authorities investigate the incident.

Israeli influencers praise Indian pilot

The incident has also prompted a wave of appreciation on Israeli social media, with several influencers highlighting the captain's role in the emergency.

Israeli content creator and TV commentator Einav Avizemer, who describes herself as a satirical advocate and content creator, shared a video thanking the Indian pilot.

In her message, Avizemer said she wanted to "thank the Indian pilot" and called him a hero. She said that, according to Israeli accounts, the captain opened the cockpit door before collapsing, allowing others to intervene.

"I don't even wanna think about it," she said while describing what might have happened had the door remained closed. She ended her message by thanking India on behalf of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Another video came from Talia Yoseph, an Israeli-Jewish creator, speaker and advocate who focuses on commentary around current events, Jewish identity and Israel-related issues.

Yoseph urged viewers to remember the name Smit Machchhar, describing him as the Indian captain of the flight. She said that despite being badly wounded, he continued fighting and eventually helped make it possible for passengers and crew to reach the cockpit and overpower the attacker.

"More than 170 people made it home because of Smit," Yoseph said, before wishing the injured pilot a speedy recovery. She also thanked him on behalf of people in Israel for what she described as his courage and sacrifice.

Another Israeli influencer calls for recognition

Nima Yamini, an Iranian-Jewish content creator and podcast host who has spoken publicly about Israel, antisemitism and Jewish identity, also posted about the incident. His online profile describes him as a creator and speaker, and he hosts the Yamini Talks podcast.

Yamini said the story deserved greater attention, particularly because the captain was an Indian national. He described the incident as an example of courage, saying the pilot reportedly confronted the attack inside the cockpit despite being injured.

"The bigger story here is courage, bravery, valor," Yamini said, adding that the pilot's actions deserved recognition.

What happened on the Flydubai flight?

According to reports, FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a struggle broke out inside the cockpit. The aircraft subsequently plunged sharply in altitude, with flight-tracking data showing a drop of roughly 14,000 feet in a short period. Passengers and crew eventually gained access to the cockpit and subdued the attacking co-pilot, while other pilots travelling on the aircraft helped take control.

The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, where the injured pilots were taken to hospital. Israeli officials have described the incident as a potentially catastrophic situation, while the circumstances and motive behind the attack remain under investigation.

For now, the story has put the focus on Machchhar's actions during an extraordinary emergency and the passengers and crew who helped regain control of the aircraft. The Indian captain remains hospitalised, with reports saying he suffered serious injuries in the cockpit attack.

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