Russian lab worker dies of 'mystery' illness, nearly 200 quarantined after suspected deadly virus leak

Moscow:

A health scare has gripped Russia's Siberian region of Irkutsk after a 28-year-old laboratory worker died following severe pneumonia, with reports linking her illness to a possible exposure to a dangerous pathogen at an anti-plague research facility. Nearly 200 people who may have come into direct or indirect contact with the woman have reportedly been placed under medical observation or isolation.

The incident occurred in Shelekhov, a town near Irkutsk, where the woman worked at the Anti-Plague Research Institute. According to reports, she told medical personnel before her death that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live biological material while working at the facility.

She later developed severe pneumonia of "unknown origin" and was admitted to hospital. Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she was placed on a ventilator before dying on Thursday (October 1). Reports have raised fears that she may have been exposed to pneumonic plague, although Russian authorities have not officially confirmed that plague was the cause of her illness or death.

Nearly 200 people placed under medical observation

At least 197 people who are believed to have had direct or indirect contact with the laboratory worker have reportedly been placed under medical isolation, according to regional reports. More than 100 of them are being monitored in hospital wards. Authorities have also introduced quarantine measures at the Shelekhov District Hospital, while a nearby maternity facility has reportedly been placed under restrictions as part of the precautionary response. The measures are aimed at monitoring possible contacts and preventing any potential transmission while officials investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer protection and public health watchdog, said emergency sanitary and anti-epidemic measures had been activated following a case of "pneumonia of unknown etiology" involving an employee of the anti-plague institute. The agency has maintained that the epidemiological situation in the Irkutsk region remains stable. Officials have also said that identified close contacts are under medical supervision and, according to the latest statements cited in reports, have shown no signs of illness and returned negative laboratory results.

Why pneumonic plague is being discussed

The incident has triggered particular concern because of the woman's workplace and reports that she may have been exposed to live biological material. Some media reports have specifically linked the suspected infection to Yersinia pestis, the bacterium responsible for plague, but the exact pathogen involved in this case remains officially unclear.

Pneumonic plague is different from the more commonly known bubonic form because it primarily affects the lungs. It can be transmitted from an infected person to another person through respiratory droplets, making it a potentially serious public health concern if transmission occurs.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can include a sudden fever, headache, weakness and rapidly developing respiratory problems such as breathing difficulty, chest pain and coughing. Patients may also produce watery or blood-tinged mucus. The World Health Organisation says plague can be fatal if treatment is delayed, but it is treatable with appropriate antibiotics when diagnosed and managed promptly.

Governor urges people to remain calm

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev has urged residents not to panic as authorities continue their response. He said an emergency anti-epidemic commission had met over a "suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection" and that necessary measures were being taken. The governor did not publicly identify the infection as plague in his statement. Other Russian officials and reports have also used cautious language while investigations and medical assessments continue.

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