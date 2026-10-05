Hashim Musa's support network under scanner after bag with medicines, food items found near encounter site

Budgam:

The search for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Hashim Musa's logistical support network has intensified after Budgam Police recovered a bag containing medicines and food items near the encounter site five days after his killing. The Budgam Police recovered a bag containing medicines and food items near Palmaidan in the Kawan forest area of ​​Budgam district in central Kashmir.

The recovery of this bag is considered crucial in tracing the local network that helped top LeT commander Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa alias Asif Fauji alias Musa Fauji survive in the forests for so long.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Medicines and food items found in the bag

35-40 other foreign terrorists active in J-K

Police are investigating all aspects of logistical support and a larger conspiracy, as 35-40 other foreign terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Pir Panjal forests.

Following the discovery of the bag, security forces believe a well-organised local network is active, supporting the hiding terrorists, and that if this local network providing logistics to the hiding terrorists is captured, it will be easier to eliminate the hiding terrorists.

This recovery is part of the ongoing investigation into the September 29 encounter and the suspected local network that may have provided logistical support.

Police said these items were intended for the slain terrorist's use. Investigators are investigating the source of the consignment, how and when it was placed at that location, and the possible role of overground workers, conspirators, or other accomplices.

The recovery is being investigated under an FIR registered at the Khansahib police station. Further investigations are underway to identify all those involved in the suspected support network.

Budgam encounter

The encounter took place on the night of September 29-30, 2026, in a densely forested area near Palmaidan in the Kawan forests of Budgam district. It was a joint operation based on coordination and intelligence between the Special Operations Group (SOG) Budgam, the Indian Army, and the CRPF.

Security forces launched the operation based on specific technical and human intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists. The troops launched the operation and killed Musa. His body and combat equipment were recovered.

Officials described Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa as a Pakistan-based LeT commander and one of the most wanted terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He entered Jammu and Kashmir around 2022 and operated for several years in the high mountain forests, particularly the Pir Panjal Range (Poonch-Rajouri belt), before moving to the Kashmir Valley. He was the last remaining member of a four-member group of top LeT commanders active in Jammu and Kashmir since 2022.

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