'Rs 12 lakh salary feels like Rs 4 lakh': Bengaluru professional's viral take on city's rising costs

Bengaluru may be known as India's Silicon Valley, with a large population of IT professionals and high-paying jobs, but the city's rising cost of living is becoming a growing concern for young professionals. A recent Instagram video by local professional Shivank Goel has reignited the conversation around how far a salary can actually stretch in the city.

Goel, a product manager at an MNC and content creator, said that earning Rs 12 lakh per year in Bengaluru can feel more like earning Rs 4 lakh because of the city's expenses. His video, shared by the Instagram handle @thezeroquotient, has sparked reactions from thousands of users.

'If you earn less than Rs 1 lakh a month, don't come to Bengaluru'

In the video, Goel argued that Bengaluru's lifestyle can quickly become expensive for those earning below Rs 1 lakh a month. "If your salary is less than Rs 1 lakh per month, don't come to Bengaluru," he said, describing the city's current idea of entertainment as being closely linked to spending on cafes, restaurants and events.

According to Goel, almost every activity comes with a cost. He said events are often ticketed, and hobbies have increasingly become subscription-based, making it difficult to step out without spending money.

Rent, deposits and cabs add to the burden

Goel particularly highlighted housing and transportation expenses. He claimed that paying a security deposit of around Rs 2 lakh has become normalised in the city, with people often accepting the cost without questioning it. He also pointed to the cost of short-distance travel. According to Goel, a five-kilometre cab ride can cost around Rs 600, while traffic can turn what should be a short journey into an hour-long commute.

"City itna commercialised ho gaya hai ki 12 LPA salary 4 LPA jaisi lagti hai," he said. Goel also questioned the accessibility of free leisure options. He used Cubbon Park as an example, saying that even visiting a public space can require significant planning and travel time.

"Don't tell me to go to Cubbon Park because it takes planning a day in advance and four hours," he said.

Cafe culture and everyday spending

According to the experience shared in the video, Bengaluru's social life is increasingly centred around cafes, restaurants and ticketed events. Goel also said hobbies have become more subscription-driven, adding another layer of recurring expenses. Small, regular costs such as ordering food, taking cabs and paying maintenance charges can collectively take up a significant portion of a monthly salary, particularly for young professionals living away from home.

The material also cites examples of professionals facing high rents in prime locations, with a 1BHK costing around Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, along with security deposits equivalent to several months' rent. Traffic further adds to the cost by consuming both time and money.

Social media divided over Bengaluru's cost of living

The reaction to Goel's video has been mixed. Some users agreed with his argument and pointed to the demand-and-supply imbalance as one of the reasons behind Bengaluru's expensive lifestyle. Others disagreed, saying the city also has affordable cafes, free workshops and community events that do not require heavy spending.

One user summed up the experience humorously: "I come for 10 days and spend a month's salary." Goel's comments have once again put the spotlight on the gap between headline salaries and actual disposable income in Bengaluru. While a Rs 12 lakh package may sound substantial, his argument is that housing, commuting and lifestyle expenses can significantly change how much of that income is actually available for savings and leisure.

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