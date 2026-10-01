'India is dirty and disgusting?': Polish woman praises India's beauty, exposes London and Poland's other sides

A viral video by Instagram creator Maya On Chai takes a look at how selectively showing a place can shape the way people see it. The creator, who describes herself as a "Polish girl living Desi life", uses contrasting images from India, London and Poland to make that point.

The video has clocked more than 6 million views. Maya first shows images of India featuring garbage and litter, before switching to clean and beautiful locations. She then uses the same format for London and Poland, showing their picture-perfect spots alongside scenes of dirt and rubbish. The video begins with the question, "India is dirty and disgusting?" and goes on to challenge that one-sided perception.

India gets both sides

The video opens with images of India showing garbage and litter in different locations. Maya then switches to pictures that look completely different, with clean, attractive and scenic spots taking over the screen.

The contrast is pretty deliberate. After asking, "India is dirty and disgusting?", she challenges that idea by showing that the country, like anywhere else, has more than one side.

London gets the same treatment

Maya then turns the focus towards London, England.

First come pictures of clean and beautiful locations across the city, giving the familiar postcard-style view of London. But that quickly changes as she follows them with pictures showing garbage and dirt from the same city.

The message remains the same: even places often associated with picture-perfect streets have another side that does not always make it into the frame.

Poland is not left out either

The same format is then used for Poland, with Maya showing both attractive locations and images depicting litter and mess.

By putting all three countries into the same format, the creator avoids making the comparison solely about India. Instead, the video focuses on how selective pictures can shape the way people perceive an entire country or city.

Internet reacts to the message

The video also drew plenty of appreciation from viewers who felt Maya had presented India in a way they rarely see online.

One Indian viewer wrote, "As an Indian, I approve this message. You explained it better than we ever could!"

Another praised Maya for showing both sides of the country, commenting, "The first foreign creator who showed two sides of India!"

A third viewer took the discussion towards how India is perceived internationally, writing, "India is an easy target, that's why the West judges it very easily."

The reactions largely focused on the contrast in the video and the idea that a country's image can change depending on which pictures are chosen to represent it.

'Every country has another side'

Maya wraps up the video with a simple line that sums up what she is trying to show.

"Every country has another side. It just depends on which one we choose to show."

The video has since racked up more than 6 million views, with its simple contrast-driven format drawing attention online.

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