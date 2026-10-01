'Creepy or caring?': Gurgaon woman feels uneasy after security guard brings her dinner, internet divided

An Instagram user from Gurgaon has sparked a discussion online after sharing an unexpected incident involving her apartment security guard. The woman, who uses the username itspgiri, said she and her roommate had been looking for a new cook after letting their previous one go.

The text on her video sums up the dilemma: "Is this creepy or caring?" It also reads, "POV: You fired your cook in Gurgaon." What followed was a seemingly simple gesture that left her unsure about how to interpret it.

She said she received a message from the security guard saying he had brought dinner for her. She was initially confused but assumed there must be a reason behind it. After returning from work, she met the guard, who told her to give some of the food to her roommate, Kritika. That was when she realised her roommate may have mentioned to him that they were looking for a cook.

According to the woman, the guard had got the food prepared by his wife specifically for them. The unexpected gesture left her unsure about how to feel about it, and she spoke about the incident in an Instagram video.

Internet divided over the gesture

The video triggered a mixed response online. Some viewers immediately saw a practical explanation behind the gesture, suggesting the guard could simply have been trying to find work for his wife. "I think he wants you to hire his wife as a cook," one person commented. Another was even more direct: "Obviously trying to get his wife work. Not creepy."

Others felt she was reading too much into what could have been a simple act of kindness. "Bro, you are overreacting," one user wrote. Another said, "Kindness is so rare nowadays that it's often misunderstood."

A further comment took the same view, suggesting that if the guard was not expecting anything in return, the gesture could simply have been an expression of care. The user pointed out that his wife may have heard about their situation and asked him to give them some food.

But there were also people who understood why the woman felt uneasy. One commenter said the concern was not necessarily about the man's gender, but about how an apparently free gesture can sometimes come with an unexpected cost. The user felt that politely declining was a sensible response.

Another person said the reaction was understandable given how unsafe women can feel in public spaces today. "Guys, the city is so cooked that no woman will want to accept any nice thing from any male person," the commenter wrote, adding that the number of troubling incidents around women can make a seemingly harmless gesture raise questions about someone's intentions. "I completely feel you, girl," they added.

Woman explains why she felt uneasy

The woman later addressed the discussion through a series of Instagram Stories, explaining that the issue was not simply that the security guard had brought them food. It was the context surrounding the gesture that had left her confused.

She said she and her roommate were not personally close to him. They knew him and interacted with him, but not to the extent that they regularly exchanged food or had that kind of relationship.

She also pointed out that they had never asked him to cook for them or bring them food. If he had simply said, "My wife cooks, would you like to try her food?", she said they probably would not have thought much about it.

What also stood out to her was that he specifically said he did not want any money and could send them food every day. That made her wonder why he was offering to do so, given that they were not particularly close and had not asked him for this arrangement.

She also recalled an interaction while he was giving them the food, saying that he spoke or yelled in a way that felt unusual to her. She acknowledged that it can be difficult to explain exactly why someone's tone or an interaction makes you uncomfortable, especially when the entire thing happens within a short span of time.

At the same time, she acknowledged that there could be a completely innocent explanation. Perhaps the guard and his wife genuinely wanted to help because she and her roommate were young, busy and living away from their families. She said this was "maybe the perfectly innocent explanation that we simply don't know yet".

She also clarified that being cautious does not automatically mean being ungrateful. A person can appreciate someone's kindness while still maintaining boundaries when something feels uncomfortable, especially when they do not know that person particularly well.

She said the question that remained in her mind was whether she was simply being overly cautious, or whether her reaction was justified. "Maybe kindness has become so rare that we've forgotten how to receive it," she wrote, while also saying that being cautious is sometimes what keeps people safe.

Ultimately, she said she still did not know exactly what the gesture meant and that this uncertainty was what she was trying to explain through her Stories.

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