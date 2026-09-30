Woman looks visibly uncomfortable as man asks her to punch his fist at metro station in Delhi, internet angry

A video showing a man approaching a woman at a Delhi metro station and asking her to punch his fist has sparked a wave of criticism online. The clip, posted on Instagram by mahez_star, shows the woman appearing visibly uncomfortable as she repeatedly turns down the request.

The interaction continues for a while, with the man trying to persuade her to participate. At one point, he tells her, "Viral ho jayega video, famous hoon main." The woman still refuses, this time a little more firmly, although she does not appear angry or rude towards him.

Woman repeatedly refuses the request

The video begins with the man approaching the woman at the metro station and asking her to punch his fist. She appears uncomfortable with the request and says no several times.

Instead of walking away immediately, the man continues trying to convince her. He then tells her that the video could go viral and that he is famous. The woman remains unwilling to take part and refuses again, more firmly this time.

The exchange does not turn into an angry confrontation. She simply makes it clear that she does not want to participate.

The man later turns his attention towards his audience and acknowledges the boundary himself, saying that it is not right to force someone beyond a certain limit, adding that otherwise he could end up getting slapped.

Video draws strong reactions online

The video has drawn plenty of criticism from viewers, with many questioning why the interaction was filmed and why the man continued after the woman had already said no.

One commenter questioned the nature of his content altogether, writing, "Brother, did you come to Delhi just to do all this?"

Another focused on the woman's repeated refusal and said, "Once someone says no, that should be enough. No means no."

Some viewers were considerably more critical of the interaction. One described it as inappropriate and argued that the man's approach could be seen as harassment, particularly because he continued after she had refused and used the prospect of going viral to persuade her.

Another viewer questioned why he was approaching and filming a stranger without her permission, writing, "Why are you doing this without her permission?"

A further comment expressed shock at the interaction and criticised what the user saw as an increasing trend of strangers approaching women in public spaces for viral content.

The backlash also extended to concerns about how such videos could affect women in public places. One viewer said, "This kind of behaviour needs to stop. It could make girls even more conscious and uncomfortable in public spaces."

The reactions have added to the discussion around boundaries, consent and filming strangers in public while creating content for social media.

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