Ujjain woman 'kidnapped' outside home, shocking truth emerges after she appears in video

A dramatic 48-second incident outside a house in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has taken an unexpected turn after a 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted, later appeared in videos claiming that she had left with the man willingly and married him.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday in the Lalbai-Phoolbai locality. According to the woman's family, she was standing outside her home when two men arrived in a car without a number plate and allegedly took her away. CCTV footage of the incident captured the brief but tense sequence.

What happened outside the house

The CCTV footage shows one of the men getting out of the car and approaching the woman. As the two men allegedly tried to take her away, family members and neighbours appeared to intervene. Some of them can be seen attempting to pull the woman back.

Despite the intervention, the woman was eventually taken into the car. The vehicle then sped away from the area, turning the incident into a police matter.

Watch the video here:

Police launch search for woman

Following the incident, police teams began searching for the woman. Investigators identified one of the alleged accused as Dhruv Kumawat, a resident of Urdupura.

Police also carried out raids at several locations during the night as part of the search.

But the case soon took a completely different turn.

The woman's family later received a video in which she appeared alongside the young man. In the video, the two claimed that they were adults, had left their homes of their own free will and had got married.

They also asked their families not to put pressure on them and said they would appear before police within two or three days.

Woman says she left willingly

Another video surfaced later in which the woman gave her account of what happened outside her home.

She claimed that no one had forced her into the vehicle. According to her, she was already getting into the car when her sister grabbed her hand. She maintained that she and the young man had left voluntarily.

The videos changed the circumstances surrounding the case, but they did not bring the police investigation to an end.

Police have registered a kidnapping case against the young man and his associate and are continuing their search for the couple. Investigators have taken note of the videos in which the woman and the man claimed to be adults and said they had married, but the matter remains under investigation.

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