Turtle found in Bihar has A-B-C-D-like marks on its back, locals left amazed

A turtle found in Bihar's Gopalganj has become a talking point after people noticed unusual yellow markings on its shell that appear remarkably similar to the English letters A, B, C and D. A video of the turtle has also surfaced, drawing attention to what looks like an unusual pattern on its back.

The turtle was reportedly found in water, and its shell markings quickly attracted a crowd of local residents. While the patterns are being described as naturally occurring, there is still no scientific confirmation about the turtle's exact species or what causes the striking shapes on its shell.

Turtle's unusual markings grab attention

When people got a closer look at the turtle, the yellow patterns on its hard shell immediately stood out. The shapes appear, at first glance, almost as though someone had written the letters A, B, C and D across its back.

Locals, however, are saying that the markings are natural rather than something made by a person. The turtle's appearance has added to the curiosity, with its neck and legs also looking somewhat different from those of turtles commonly seen in the area.

That has led to speculation that the animal could belong to a rare species. Its exact identification, though, has not yet been scientifically confirmed.

There is also speculation at the local level that the turtle may have been carried into the plains by water from the Gandak river following the recent floods.

Crowd gathers to see the turtle

The unusual animal soon became a local attraction, with people gathering around it and using their mobile phones to take pictures and record videos. The shell markings, in particular, have become the main talking point because of how closely they appear to resemble English letters.

Forest department officials have pointed out that many different turtle species are found around the world. According to information available locally, the animal could potentially belong to a particular species found in northern India. Officials said such turtles are generally found in still or slow-moving freshwater bodies and are not seen very often.

However, they also stressed that expert examination would be needed for an accurate identification.

Could it be an Indian flapshell turtle?

Based on the photographs, some people have linked the turtle to the Indian flapshell turtle, scientifically known as Lissemys punctata. The freshwater species is found across South Asia.

The yellow markings on its shell and the structure of its body could help experts identify the animal. But photographs alone are not enough to establish its species, and a proper examination by wildlife experts would be needed before any conclusion can be reached.

For now, the turtle's unusual appearance remains the main mystery. Its images and videos are circulating on social media, with people particularly intrigued by the A-B-C-D-like patterns on its shell.

If the turtle does turn out to be a rare or protected wild animal, keeping it, harming it or interfering with it would not be appropriate. Such wildlife should be kept safe and the forest department should be informed.

The real identity of the turtle, and the scientific explanation behind the striking patterns on its shell, will only become clear after expert examination.

(With inputs from Ayaz Ahmed)

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