PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar, applauds his bravery, wishes him quick recovery

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to India’s brave pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and applauded his bravery and wished him a quick recovery. During the phone call, Captain Smit Machchhar gave details of his experience and what gave him courage during the incident. Captain Smit Machchhar, who is recovering in UAE, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on video call and said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the terrifying moment.

Captain Smit became quite emotional during the call and said it is a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi. During the interaction, Smit told PM Modi that he is his biggest idol. PM Modi said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. PM Modi also spoke about Smit’s mother, Geeta Ben, and said she has raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.



Smit said receiving PM Modi’s call made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with him. Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the difficult moment as well.

PM Modi praises Machchhar's bravery for fighting valiantly

On the day of the incident, PM Modi had praised Machchhar's bravery for fighting valiantly and preventing another 9/11-like attack, without fearing for his own life. While speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), PM Modi said that Captain Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage.



He added that without fearing for his own life, Captain Machchhar fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11-like attack from happening. He said that 140 crore Indians salute Captain Machchhar and are praying for his well-being. PM Modi also added that he also spoke with the injured Captain's father, mother and wife.



"He is undergoing treatment.Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health, and to honour our brother Smit, who has brought glory to India," PM Modi said.



It should be noted that the flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

MEA says it is keeping a close tab on health of Captain Smit Machchhar

In the meantime, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is keeping a close tab on the health of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot hailed for saving a flydubai flight despite being stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt to bring down the plane.

"We continue to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. "After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery," it said.

Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care

It is to be noted here that Machchhar has been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care and recovery after he received initial medical treatment in a hospital in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk. He was was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.



The MEA also added that Indian ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal met Captain Machchhar in the hospital and enquired about his well being. "Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain's health and well-being," it said.

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