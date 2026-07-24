Living alone in Mumbai cost this IIM graduate over Rs 1.31 lakh in a month. Here's where it all went

New Delhi:

Living in Mumbai has never been cheap, but a recent expense breakdown shared by an IIM graduate has once again put the city's soaring cost of living in the spotlight. From rent and commuting to groceries and weekend plans, her monthly spending quickly added up to more than Rs 1.31 lakh.

Nandini Sethi shared the detailed breakdown in an Instagram video, revealing that she spent Rs 1,31,277 in a single month. She pointed out that the amount did not include any investments or savings, leaving many social media users surprised by just how expensive living alone in Mumbai can be.

Here's how her monthly expenses added up

Sharing her June expenses, Sethi wrote, "Rs 1,31,277 in a single month. How much are your monthly expenses??" In the caption, she added, "PS: This doesn't even include any investments, why do people like this city so much?"

The biggest expense was the rent for her new apartment. "I just moved into this flat, and my rent is Rs 31,000," she said.

Since the apartment was unfurnished, she also had to spend on setting it up. "It is unfurnished, so I had to buy the furniture, which cost me around Rs 25,000. I got my room and my bathroom deep cleaned, which cost me Rs 1,514. I got an AC installed, which cost me Rs 10,400 and the rented furniture for the drawing room and kitchen cost me Rs 980."

She also spent Rs 4,328 on repairing the geyser.

Apart from these one-time costs, her regular monthly expenses included around Rs 5,800 on groceries, Rs 400 for a cook, Rs 1,200 for house help and approximately Rs 11,250 on commuting to work.

Her spending wasn't limited to household expenses. She revealed spending Rs 10,545 on weekend outings, while travelling back home, including flights and cab fares, cost her Rs 15,350. Another Rs 10,000 went towards miscellaneous expenses, including shopping.

Summing it all up, she said, "This brings my total to Rs. 1,31,277 in a single month. I am still wrapping my head around how expensive this city is."

Social media users compare their own monthly budgets

The video quickly sparked discussion online, with many users relating to the rising cost of living in Mumbai and comparing it with their own monthly spending.

One user wrote, "I'm curious which part of Mumbai this is. I live in the suburbs too, and my monthly expenses aren't very different."

Another commented, "The way prices have gone up lately, budgets that once felt comfortable barely cover the basics anymore."

A third user joked, "Looks like surviving in Mumbai deserves a degree of its own. The city definitely teaches you how to manage money."

Another person pointed out, "A lot of these costs come from moving into a new place. Once you've bought the essentials, your monthly expenses should settle down a bit."

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